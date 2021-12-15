Tom Cruise Sent His Movie Crew 300 Christmas Cakes On A Private Jet

Photos taken on the set of ‘Mission Impossible 8’ show Tom Cruise looking as if he hasn’t aged from his days on ‘Top Gun’ in the mid-1980s. Tom Cruise has stunned fans with his changing appearance once again. In early October, the 59-year-old actor looked totally unrecognizable while at a baseball game with son Connor, 26, though his regular features returned when he was spotted at an aviation lesson in England on November 12. But just this week, Tom’s appearance seemed different again when he was pictured filming plane stunt scenes for the eighth Mission Impossible movie in Duxford Aerodrome, Cambridgeshire. In fact, Tom looks an awful lot like his 23-year-old self from the first Top Gun movie that he filmed back in 1985, as seen in the photos HERE.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO