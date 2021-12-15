ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise Sent His Movie Crew 300 Christmas Cakes On A Private Jet

Cover picture for the articleWell this is sweet…and excessive. Tom Cruise wanted to show his appreciation for the crew on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, so he had 300 Christmas cakes shipped from LA to the...

As a gift to Mission: Impossible crew members Tom Cruise sent his private jet on a 5,550 mile across the Atlantic to fly 300 cakes from his favorite bakery in LA to London.

Some Hollywood actors are stars in reel as well as real life. Only a while ago, Keanu Reaves gifted personalized Rolex watches to the entire stunt team of John Wick 4. Now Tom Cruise is being his generous self and making Christmas sweet for the Mission: Impossible 7 crew members. The Christmas gifts were flown across the Atlantic from Tom’s favorite bakery. 300 white chocolate coconut Bundt cake from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, now famous as the ‘Tom Cruise cake,’ traveled 5,500 miles to make the hardworking crew of the hit franchise happy.
