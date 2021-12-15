ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Doctor Opposed To Fairness Act Calls Compensation for Permanent Disability and Death "Very Nebulous"; Families Call For Enactment, says Consumer Watchdog

By Consumer Watchdog
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two parents of children injured by medical negligence called out a doctor opposing the Fairness For Injured Patients Act because they were "deeply offended" by his "comment that compensation for death or lifelong harm is capped under California's nearly 50 year old law because...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Former Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner Endorses Fairness for Injured Patients Act; Calls for Legislative Compromise, says Consumer Watchdog

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Poizner, former Insurance Commissioner of California, endorsed the Fairness for Injured Patients Act to update California's cap on quality of life and survivor damages for patients harmed by medical negligence. In an oped published in CalMatters on Wednesday, Poizner writes: "This is...
HEALTH
publicradiotulsa.org

Local doctor calls for more accountability as Sackler family opened to litigation

Drug overdoses in Oklahoma jumped 30% during the pandemic, and the state supreme court last month blocked a judgement worth millions against opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. To say chair of psychiatry at Oklahoma State University Dr. Jason Beaman still disagrees with the Johnson & Johnson verdict is an understatement.
LAW
Business Insider

The Biden administration won't require insurance companies to pay people back for COVID tests bought ahead of the holidays

Americans who buy over-the-counter COVID test kits aren't guaranteed to get reimbursed. The Biden administration's mandate for private insurers to reimburse such tests isn't in effect yet. The requirement also won't be retroactive and will not cover the costs of past tests purchased. At-home COVID-19 test kits are flying off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
leedaily.com

Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs

The Elderly People Association (i.e. Senior citizens league) one of the biggest as well as leading independent elderly people civil rights associations, presently boasts more than a billion signs on a petition calling for such an immediate fourteen hundred dollars stimulus cheque to deal with extraordinary rising prices. The purpose...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Olsen
BGR.com

New drug recall issued: Stop taking these cold & flu medicines immediately

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more After the COVID-19 drug recall from a few days ago, we’ll also warn you about a medicine recall that involves a different illness that’s in season in the winter. That’s the flu, an endemic infectious disease that’s been overshadowed in recent years by the novel coronavirus. Unlike the COVID drug recall that had no immediate effect on consumers, the new Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall is something you’ll want to pay attention to. That’s because you might currently own several brands of the cold and flu...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Consumer Watchdog#Enactment#Blindness
pbs.org

Father of Opioid Victim: DOJ Should Prosecute the Sacklers

In April, America reached a record 12-month high of 100,000 deaths by drug overdose. 200 protesters rallied outside the DOJ to demand prosecution of the Sackler family. One of the attendees was Ed Bisch, who founded Relatives Against Purdue Pharma after losing his son to an Oxycontin overdose in 2001. He joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the opioid crisis alongside "Dopesick" author Beth Macy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Why the Court Is Avoiding a Ruling on Religious Exemptions in the Vaccine Context

This week, by a vote of 6-3, the Supreme Court declined to grant a preliminary injunction against a New York measure that mandates Covid vaccines for health care workers. The plaintiffs argue that the measure, which does not allow religious exemptions, violates their First Amendment rights, and argued they would suffer irreparable harm if the measure were enforced while the case is pending. The case now returns to the Second Circuit, which will hear argument on the merits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy