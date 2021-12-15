capacitors

Originally published on Dec. 13, 2021. Derek Chavuin has pleaded guilty in the federal case, click here for the updated story. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be changing his plea of not guilty in his federal civil rights case over the death of George Floyd in May 2020. The U.S. District Court announced earlier this week that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning in St. Paul. PLEA COVERAGE: WCCO-TV will have the latest on this story as it comes in, check back on WCCO.com, our Facebook and Twitter. Follow Esme Murphy on Twitter,...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO