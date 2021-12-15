ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
capacitors

By Joseph Saveri Law Firm LLP
 2 days ago
Capacitors Antitrust Lawsuit Trial Concludes With $160 Million Settlement. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,...

24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington D.C.

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington D.C., deaths attributable to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
