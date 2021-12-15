Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School goes virtual due to COVID-19 cases

McGovern

LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School has moved to virtual-only learning for the remainder of December. Superintendent James McGovern said Wednesday that the high school has 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19, prompting a recommendation by the state Department of Health to move to virtual learning.

The move will last “until we return on Jan. 3,” McGovern wrote in an email, but “does not effect our elementary schools,” where students will attend classes in person. A text message sent out said high school students are to use Google Classroom and “follow the regular bell schedule for each Zoom class.” There will be no extra-curricular activities until further notice.

The district website posts a “COVID-19 case count summary” saying “case counts are calculated using a rotating 14 day window; counting confirmed positive cases that were present at LLSD during the applicable contact tracing window specific to each case.” As of Wednesday, it listed no cases at Lake-Noxen Elementary, 3 at Lehman Jackson Elementary, 1 at Ross Elementary and 52 at the high school.

The news comes days after the district had reverted to its original plan to start the school year by urging students to wear masks, but not require them. That plan was scuttled in September when the state Department of Health issued an order for universal masking for all grades in all schools, an order that was vacated Friday by the state Supreme Court. Shortly after that ruling, Lake-Lehman sent out a text announcing that masking in the district would not be mandated.

The high school is going to virtual lessons just two days after a lengthy School Board meeting where some parents pushed for the board to cancel district contact tracing for COVID-19 cases in the schools. The board ultimately amended the agenda to vote on doing so, but with one member absent the board split 4-4 and the motion failed.