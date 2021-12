Platform Company of Kid-Focused Brands Appoints New VP of Marketing & Brand Relations and New SVP of Real Estate, Design and Construction to Help with Rapid Growth. December 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Unleashed Brands, a franchise growth-focused platform company that includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology and The Little Gym, announced today two hires in newly-created positions to assist with the company’s rapid growth. Abby Fogel joins the team as Vice President of Marketing and Brand Relations, and Kristin Taylor has been named Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Design and Construction.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO