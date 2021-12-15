ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Run Financing Adds to Executive Team with Addition of New CFO and CRO

By Home Run Financing
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Financing announced today the addition of two new hires to their executive team. Rob Stack, Chief Revenue Officer, and Rich Fenske, Chief Financial Officer join the HRF executive team after extensive careers in the home improvement loan and renewable energy finance...

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County.

