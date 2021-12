With the holidays upon us and guests scheduled to descend on your doorstep, here’s the monumental question: Is your house wine-ready?. Do you have an ample supply of good cabernet to see you through the festivities? The frenzied can relax because we’ve done the work for you. In the recent Press Democrat tasting, we found an intriguing line-up of tasty cabs to uncork.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO