A large number of U.S. corporations have pledged billions of dollars to fight racial injustice and increase workplace diversity since COVID-19 struck last year. Yet, many of those vows have not been entirely completed, and more still needs to be done. But The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) Legacy Initiative hopes to help change the scenario from talk to action. Its new push offers guidance for corporations to accomplish their workplace diversity commitments.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO