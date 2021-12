Travel and the holiday season typically go hand in hand. That changed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic greatly reduced year-end travel. With travel restrictions now lifted due to the successful rollout of various COVID-19 vaccines, year-end holiday travel will likely increase significantly in 2021. According to figures from AAA, year-end holiday air travel declined by roughly 60% in 2020 compared to a year earlier, while year-end holiday automobile travel dipped by nearly 25% between 2019 and 2020. That means a lot of travelers can benefit from a refresher course on holiday travel in advance of what promises to be an especially popular year to head home for the holidays.

