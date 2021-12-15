ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

DeciBio Consulting Announces Debut Venture Fund, DeciBio Ventures, to Support Ground-Breaking Precision Medicine Companies

By DeciBio Consulting, LLC
The Press
The Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeciBio Consulting, LLC, a precision medicine-focused strategy consulting and market intelligence firm, has launched DeciBio Ventures. This venture capital and creation firm invests in and supports ground-breaking companies in the precision medicine space. "We believe that technological improvements will drive the precision...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Full Harvest Secures $23 Million Series B to Reduce On-Farm Food Waste by Digitizing the Produce Supply Chain

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Harvest, the produce business-to-business marketplace specializing in surplus and imperfect produce, today announced the close of a $23 million Series B round of growth financing led by agtech investor TELUS Ventures, the strategic investment arm of TELUS corporation. New investors Rethink Impact, Citi Impact, Doon Capital, Stardust Equity and Portfolia Food & AgTech Fund as well as existing investors Spark Capital, Cultivian Sandbox, Astia Fund, Radicle Growth and others also joined the round. Helping solve the $2.6T global food waste problem (the leading contributor to climate change), Full Harvest plans to use the funding to further build out its online marketplace, advance its data and market insights offerings, and triple its technology and product team in 2022.
AGRICULTURE
biospace.com

Omega's New Fund Has $650 Million to Invest in Life Science Companies

Boston-based Omega Funds, an international healthcare venture capital firm, closed on its seventh and largest fund. The oversubscribed fund, Omega Fund VII, raised $650 million, which it plans to invest in life science companies in the U.S. and Europe. Since it was founded in 2004, Omega Funds has raised almost $2 billion to invest in biopharma entrepreneurs.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Ventures Platform announces first close of its $40M pan-African fund

The fund, founded by one of Nigeria’s most active early-stage investors, Kola Aina, has made 69 investments since 2016. Ventures Platform’s news is also coming a day after another pan-African VC firm 4DX Ventures secured the final close of its $60 million fund. Aina, the firm’s founding and...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Ventures announces a $150 million fund for Web3

Solana Ventures announced a $150 million investment fund to promote Web3 development on its network. They will push this dream through a partnership with Forte and Griffin Gaming. Solana’s investment branch has announced the launch of a fund to lure developers into integrating new projects on Solana’s network. The fund,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stem buys solar asset management software company Also Energy Holdings

Stem Inc. said Thursday it agreed to pay $695 million in cash and stock to buy privately held Also Energy Holdings Inc., solar asset management software maker. Stem's purchase price includes 75% cash and about 25% in common stock for Also Energy Holdings, which is backed by Clairvest Group Inc. shares of Stem Inc., an energy storage network provider based in San Francisco, are down 12.4% so far in 2021.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decibio Ventures#Llc#Decibio Consulting#Decibio Analytics
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Appalachia Made Company Secures Funding from Wing 2 Wing Ventures and L37 Ventures to Expand Operations in Williamson, West Virginia and Beyond.

WILLIAMSON, W.Va., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appalachia Made Company, a company founded in 2016 to diversify the local rural economy, create sustainable wage jobs, and reframe the national narrative of Appalachia has successfully closed a round of financing from Wing 2 Wing Ventures, co-founded by Brad Smith, former CEO of Chairman of Intuit, and L37 Ventures, a Silicon Valley and TN-based venture firm. The use of proceeds will be leveraged to expand operations and continue to support local entrepreneurs in their efforts to scale sustainable businesses.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Authoritive Raises $5M in Seed Funding Led by Owl Ventures & GMG Ventures

New funding will help meet customer demand and drive growth. Authoritive, a startup that builds customized learning experiences over messaging technology for experts and creators, announced today that it raised $5M in seed funding. The round was led by Owl Ventures, the largest edtech venture firm in the world, who will take a board seat, and included GMG Ventures.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Posh Technologies Secures $27.5 Million in Series A Funding Led by Canapi Ventures

Funding to Drive Accelerated Growth of its Conversational AI Platform for the Financial Industry Through Increased Product R&D and Expanded Recruitment and Hiring Initiatives. Posh Technologies, a proprietary conversational AI platform serving financial services companies, today announced that it has raised $27.5 million in Series A funding. Canapi Ventures led the round with participation from new investors Curql Collective, Human Capital, CMFG Ventures, JAM FINTOP, and Piedmont Capital. This infusion of capital will enable rapid growth for Posh, supporting additional investment in product research and development, and the expansion of Posh’s world class team to ensure it continues to deliver cutting edge AI to a growing number of community financial institutions and financial technology clients.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
MarketWatch

Merck invests nearly $700 million in M Ventures to seed young companies

Merck & Co. Inc.'s German unit Merck KGaA said Wednesday it will invest an additional 600 million euros ($679 million) into its corporate venture capital arm M Ventures over the next five years, Dow Jones reported. Since its inception in 2009, M Ventures has developed more than 80 companies around the world from founding to spin-off, and has backed the launch of new drugs and technologies. Shares of Merck are down 7.3% so far this year, compared to a rise of nearly 25% by the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fortis Continues Rapid Growth with ERP Channel Acquisition, Expanded Leadership Team

Fortis, a payment and commerce technology leader for software providers, marketplaces, developers and businesses, announced it is expanding its robust enterprise resource planning (ERP) and value-added reseller (VAR) channels by acquiring VIP Integrated Payments, as well as adding new senior members to their leadership team to continue scaling. Marketing Technology...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Black Ops Ventures closes $13M fund for Black tech founders

Miami-based Black Ops Ventures will invest in Black-led technology ventures across the U.S. and Canada after closing a $13 million seed fund led by Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Northwestern Mutual. The venture capital firm will address the funding disparities that exist among Black-led startups moving from seed funding...
MIAMI, FL
theregistrysf.com

Slatt Capital and Doug Watson Form Joint Venture to Enter the Fund Business

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 — Slatt Capital today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Doug Watson to expand into the commercial real estate private lending bridge loan business. The newly formed venture will operate as the Bridger Fund. The fund, opening to investors in early 2022, will provide private commercial real estate bridge loans in California.
BURLINGAME, CA
Essence

REVOLT and Target Join Forces to Launch Series Showcasing Black Founders

'Bet on Black' is a new series where Black entrepreneurs pitch their businesses in the hopes of securing critical funding. Black founders only received only a fraction — 1.2 percent — of the $147 billion in venture capital invested in U.S. startups through the first half of 2021, Crunchbase numbers show. Compared to the more than 13 percent of the U.S. population that is Black or African American, those figures are concerning.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Databricks Announces Databricks Ventures

Databricks, the Data and AI Company, announced Databricks Ventures, a strategic investment vehicle that will foster the next generation of innovation and technology harnessing the power of data and AI. Its first fund, the Lakehouse Fund, will focus on early- and growth-stage companies extending the lakehouse ecosystem or using the lakehouse architecture to create the next generation of data and AI-powered companies. In addition to funding, portfolio companies will be eligible for exclusive product roadmap access, deep technical integrations and go-to-market support to take advantage of the growing momentum behind the lakehouse ecosystem.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

This tech startup just put a staff platform engineer on its board of directors

For the average tech worker, company boards of directors are a bit like the mysterious overlords making an appearance in Phase Three of the Marvel Universe. They rake in huge amounts of cash and power, and occasionally make decisions that radically alter how a company works, but no one seems to know much else about who they are and what they do.
BUSINESS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy