PALO ALTO, California, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroCentury Corp. ("AeroCentury" or the "Company") (NYSE American: ACY), today announced that it plans to file a Certificate of Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation of the Company (the "Certificate of Amendment") to implement a 5-for-1 forward stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock (the "Stock Split"). Each shareholder of record as of December 30, 2021, the record date, will receive four (4) additional shares of common stock for each share held as of the record date. No fractional shares of common stock will be issued in connection with the Stock Split. Instead, all shares will be rounded up to the next whole share. The payment date for the Stock Split will be January 7, 2022 and the Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on January 10, 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO