Mux

By Mux
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mux Recognized for Best Company Culture with Comparably Award. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15,...

www.thepress.net

Mux Recognized for Best Company Culture with Comparably Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mux, the leading developer video platform, today announced it has won a 2021 Comparably award in the Best Company Culture category. Mux received an A+ culture score, ranking in the top 5% of companies on the Comparably platform. The Best Company Culture award...
Source: Fifth Wall

Fifth Wall Expands Team with Four Key Partner Hires & the Appointment of the Firm's First CMO. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fifth Wall, the largest venture capital firm focused on technologies for the global real estate industry, announced that four new hires have joined the firm: Angela Johnson, Jon Hong, Ofer Harduf, and Tommy Wesely. These key hires mark the firm's continued expansion to more than 45 employees across multiple funds with approximately $2.5 billion in commitments and capital under management.
AEROCENTURY CORP. ANNOUNCES A 5-FOR-1 FORWARD STOCK SPLIT

PALO ALTO, California, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroCentury Corp. ("AeroCentury" or the "Company") (NYSE American: ACY), today announced that it plans to file a Certificate of Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation of the Company (the "Certificate of Amendment") to implement a 5-for-1 forward stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock (the "Stock Split"). Each shareholder of record as of December 30, 2021, the record date, will receive four (4) additional shares of common stock for each share held as of the record date. No fractional shares of common stock will be issued in connection with the Stock Split. Instead, all shares will be rounded up to the next whole share. The payment date for the Stock Split will be January 7, 2022 and the Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on January 10, 2022.
Datometry Named Finalist in 2021-22 Cloud Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the industry leader in database virtualization, has been declared a finalist this week in the international cloud computing awards program, The Cloud Awards, in the category "Best Cloud Migration or Systems Integration Solution." Now in its tenth year, The Cloud Awards seeks...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile and Google join forces (again) on a sweet new freebie for select customers

Between a huge data breach and an objectively declining customer service, it's safe to say 2021 has been a pretty rough year for T-Mobile from a number of key standpoints. But the "Un-carrier" also impressively managed to consolidate its early lead over arch-rivals Verizon and AT&T in the 5G network field, which undoubtedly contributed to steadily rising subscriber figures.
Motley Fool

2 Surefire Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in December

Online dating is a popular way to meet spouses, and Match Group will benefit from this change. Okta is critical for businesses as employees are working in a hybrid environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
