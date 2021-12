CD Projekt has entered negotiations on a lawsuit filed by investors unhappy with the worse-than-promised launch of Cyberpunk 2077. It looks like the CD Projekt group will soon have at least one problem related to Cyberpunk 2077 out of the way. The company has announced that talks have begun to reach a settlement of the May 2021 lawsuit. The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California has "stayed proceedings on the motion to dismiss the complaint due to the parties' commencement of negotiations regarding a potential settlement."

