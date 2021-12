Lately, there were rumors speculating about Kevin Owens' future with WWE, with many giving the wrestler's career now a long way from the McMahon-owned company rings. According to reports from the well-known American site Fightful Select, the Prizefighter has signed a new contract with WWE, instead of going elsewhere: "Fightful learned several weeks ago that WWE was very interested in keeping Kevin Owens, and did what he company sources called it "a great offer" to stay.

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO