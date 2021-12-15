ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO documentary sheds light on the creation of 'Sesame Street'

By Eric Deggans
kvpr.org
 5 days ago

There's a new HBO documentary called "Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street." It sheds light on the creation of a show that transformed children's television. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans has this review. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: One of the biggest lessons from "Street Gang: How We Got...

www.kvpr.org

HuffingtonPost

HBO Drops Tear-Jerking Trailer For 'Insecure' Documentary About The Series Ending

Fans struggling with the reality that HBO’s “Insecure” is coming to an end will soon have a documentary to help them reflect on the show’s cultural impact. The cable TV company released the trailer for an upcoming documentary about the Emmy-winning series, titled “Insecure: The End,” on Monday. The special is set to stream on Dec. 26 on HBO Max.
bigblueunbiased.com

‘Sesame Street’ Was Always Political

There was a principle in politics, and there should be: Never pick a battle with Big Bird. You finish up spitting out feathers, as the eight-foot chicken walks away chanting the alphabet. Mitt Romney repeatedly argued in the 2012 election for cutting taxpayer support and having the popular character start...
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Take a walk down memory lane (or Memory Street, really) with HBO’s all-encompassing look at the history of one of television’s most beloved franchises, “Sesame Street,” during “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street.” From humble beginnings to a media empire that spans toys, movies, and hotly-contested Twitter accounts, see how “Sesame Street” has grown over the last half-century. You can watch “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” on HBO this Monday, December 13, at 10 PM ET on HBO and HBO Max.
Primetimer

Ana Gasteyer Headlines NBC's American Auto, HBO Goes Inside Sesame Street

Nearly 20 years after she left Saturday Night Live, actress and comedian Ana Gasteyer returns to her old stomping grounds in NBC's American Auto. Two episodes of the new workplace comedy air back-to-back tonight. Also today: The feature-length doc Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street bows on HBO, The Voice’s Top 5 perform in Part 1 of the finale, and VH1 blends the holidays and wedding season in Let’s Get Merried. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
Kankakee Daily Journal

NBC's new lemon; 'Sesame Street' history

What kinds of series are showcased in the days leading up to Christmas? In most cases, it’s exactly the kinds of series that are launched in the early days of the New Year: bad shows, misbegotten concepts poorly conceived or executed or both. All of those negatives apply to “American Auto” (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), receiving a sneak preview tonight.
kvpr.org

Broadway's 'Wicked' casts first person of color to play Glinda the Good

We have news of a milestone now in this country. The Broadway musical "Wicked" has cast the first ever Black actor to play Glinda the Good Witch, which is one of the show's main characters. BRITTNEY JOHNSON: My first line is, it's good to see me, isn't it? (Laughter) So...
horrornews.net

HBO DOCUMENTARY SERIES THE MURDERS AT STARVED ROCK DEBUTS DECEMBER 14

The Series Examines A 60-Year-Old Murder Mystery That Has Gripped An Illinois Town. HBO documentary series, THE MURDERS AT STARVED ROCK, exploring the 1960 brutal murders of three women at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle, Illinois and the decades of questions and doubts left in their wake, debuts with the first two episodes back-to-back TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) and concludes with the final episode Wednesday, December 15 at (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT). From the producers of “McMillion$,” the three-part documentary series will air on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
womenandhollywood.com

Pick of the Day: “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street”

Marilyn Agrelo traces the radical roots of “Sunny Days” spent with Elmo, Bert, and Big Bird in “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street.” The HBO doc examines how creators, artists, writers, and educators teamed up to transform a medium and change lives with “Sesame Street,” the brainchild of TV exec Joan Ganz Cooney and Sesame Workshop co-founder Lloyd Morrisett. The pair wanted to use small screen as a means to educate — not just entertain — children.
ramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For HBO Max Documentary BEANIE MANIA

Check out these key art and trailer for Max Original feature BEANIE MANIA, a documentary film about the ‘90s Beanie Babies craze, debuts THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23 on HBO Max. =. LOGLINE: Beanie Babies, the stuffed toys created by Ty Warner that inspired a collecting craze in the late 90s, are the subject of this eye‐opening, nostalgic, and endlessly‐entertaining documentary film. BEANIE MANIA is a layered and riveting look at how a children’s toy spawned an unprecedented investment bubble and a frenzy of American greed. The documentary features illuminating interviews with passionate collectors, notable influencers and company insiders.
Vulture

Backstage at the Birth of Sesame Street

In the late 1960s, the photographer David Attie was getting regular work from a magazine called Amerika that few Americans ever saw. It was published by the Department of State, in Russian, and it was distributed in order to show off the good life to citizens of the Soviet Union. Attie was an established if not super-famous magazine photographer who had shot, among many other people, Truman Capote for Esquire and Lorraine Hansberry for Vogue. The assignment he had for Amerika was to document Sesame Street, a brand-new television show that had been designed as an advertising-free educational zone, the first of its kind. Attie spent a couple of weeks on the set (back then, it was on the Upper West Side) catching the actors and the Muppet performers at work. Amerika ran the story with a few nice photos, and the negatives and prints went into boxes in Attie’s house in the East 20s. He seems to have ignored them after that through to his death in 1982, and one can make conjectures about why: This was a backstage story about a PBS kids’ show shot for a government magazine, after all — not exactly a glamour job. On to the next gig.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Turns 35: How Budget Fights and a Loathed Original Ending Nearly Torpedoed the Beloved Musical

Feed Me, Seymour! Frank Oz knew in an instant he “fucked up.” Those are, after all, the exact words the iconic director uses when discussing his original ending that nearly torpedoed the otherwise sublime musical Little Shop of Horrors. But he knew immediately how to fix the problem. And once completed (a second time around), the Warner Bros. film would go on to become a classic. Little Shop of Horrors arrived in theaters Dec. 19, 1986. Starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, the late Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin and legendary singer Levi Stubbs, the film was based on the 1982 off-Broadway musical by...
PopSugar

HBO Max Is Releasing a Documentary on the Beanie Babies Craze That Ruled the '90s

Remember the Beanie Babies collecting craze that completely took over the late '90s? Well, HBO Max is coming out with a new documentary titled Beanie Mania that chronicles the nostalgia of the small, stuffed toys that people went crazy over. The logline for the upcoming doc describes it as a "layered and riveting look at how a children's toy spawned an unprecedented investment bubble and a frenzy of American greed." Beanie Mania will feature a slew of interviews from "passionate collectors, notable influencers, and company insiders" to share their insights on the toy fandom. The documentary debuts on HBO Max on Thursday, Dec. 23. Watch the trailer for Beanie Mania above.
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
soundslikenashville.com

Watch Kacey Musgraves Sing About Colors on ‘Sesame Street’

Country star Kacey Musgraves had a big-time hit with “Rainbow” back in 2019, sending out a heartfelt pick-me-up to those feeling the greyscale blues. But on this season of Sesame Street, her colorful streak gets brighter than ever. Appearing on the 52nd season of the beloved children’s show...
Primetimer

Alex Gibney's harrowing HBO documentary The Forever Prisoner is infuriating

"Gibney’s film proves to be a vital text in understanding the on-the-ground terror from the post-9/11 hunt for information and revenge, and the American barbarism that defines it," says Nick Allen. "It centers the prisoner, Abu Zubaydah, as much as it can, even though he cannot be interviewed from his current cell on Guantanamo Bay; his presence is rather felt in the graphic hand drawings and brief entries about his experience. And in providing empathy to his torture as a human being, it also shows how America leaned on inefficient aggression and terror with methods that were proven not to be effective in acquiring information, while following half-baked leadership from key figures in the CIA. Gibney’s harrowing documentary provides that intimate scale, and allows us to then understand how this approach expanded until it hit the media spotlight with the photos from the Abu Ghraib prison in 2004."
Variety

‘Better Things’ Final Season to Premiere in February on FX (TV News Roundup)

FX announced that the comedy series “Better Things” will premiere its fifth and final season on Feb. 28, 2022 at 10 p.m. and will also stream on Hulu. The premiere will feature the first two episodes of the season, with the rest of the season unveiling one episode each following week. In its final chapter, “Better Things” focuses on the road ahead for Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) as she navigates her three daughters, her acting career and her aging mother (as well as herself). Alongside Adlon, the series stars Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie. The final season...
IndieWire

‘Being the Ricardos’: Creating the Behind-the-Scenes Life of Lucy and Desi

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Amazon Studios, for this edition we look at how costume designer Susan Lyall, production designer Jon Hutman, and cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth re-imagined the private and backstage life of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos.” For Jon Hutman, the production designer who built the original “The West Wing” sets, the focus of his latest collaboration with Aaron Sorkin was familiar territory. “What...
