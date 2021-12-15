Bengals provide injury updates on Logan Wilson, Riley Reiff and more

The Cincinnati Bengals ended some injury mystery on Wednesday by offering updates on key names like Logan Wilson and Riley Reiff.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says they won’t have Wilson on the field at linebacker for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but that they’re hopeful he can give it a go against Baltimore. The team didn’t put him on injured reserve, which would have held him out for three games.

As for Reiff, the team says he’s doubtful for the game against the Broncos after suffering another ankle setback last week during the loss to the 49ers. That means Isaiah Prince is the likely starter for at least one week.

Elsewhere on the offensive line, Trey Hill, Trey Hopkins and Prince are all ill and won’t practice, at least on Wednesday. That means two starters will miss at least one day of work this week.

Maybe most important of all, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson will be limited this week after the injury scare last weekend, but it’s just a case of the Bengals being extra cautious given the nature of the injury and the fact there are just four games left.