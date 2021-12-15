ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets of the Week

By STAFF REPORT
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s pets of the week are Bryce and Bella, both of Dorchester Paws Community Animal Shelter. Bryce is a 3-year-old terrier mix. The shelter staff say that Bryce is good at meeting other dogs and even small...

www.postandcourier.com

mendocinobeacon.com

Pets of the week: Bentley and Cricket

The first thing you’ll notice about Bentley is his beautiful chocolate coloring and those expressive button eyebrows! You can always tell what Bentley is thinking, and it’s usually about toys. Bentley loves a good session of tug-o-war, and he rarely lets you win. He is also a big fan of water; whether it’s a kiddie pool or a lake, Bentley will be the first one in and the last one out! When he’s not playing, Bentley loves to curl up in his igloo for a snooze- he hibernates like a bear in a cave! He also enjoys walks, back scratches and knows basic commands. Bentley does get along with some other dogs but can be selective about who he chooses to play with. We recommend Bentley for a home without cats.
PETS
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Whisper

This week’s shelter pet is Whisper, a 7 to 8-month-old medium haired bundle of fur currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. At first, Whisper seems like a shy cat, but once she trusts you, she is affectionate and sweet. She would do well in a quiet and calm home. This sweetheart spends most of her day hiding, but when she interacts with people and cats, she is friendly. She would likely also do well with a calm and gentle dog.
SMITHTOWN, NY
republictimes.net

Tracker | Pet of the Week

Tracker is a friendly guy. He is playful and likes taking walks. Tracker is good with children and other dogs but not fond of cats. Tracker would love to be home for Christmas!. Tracker is 10 years old and weighs 36 pounds. All pets are microchipped, up to date on...
PETS
The Post and Courier

PATCH is a seven month old, male, do

PATCH is a seven month old, male, domestic shorthair cat. He is a sweet boy who came to us from a local shelter that was over capacity. He'd love nothing more than to have a furever home for the holidays! To meet this handsome boy, submit an application at halliehill.com.
PETS
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: Don’t Forget About Your Pets During The Holidays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed not forgetting about your pets during the holidays. It can be hard with everything going on throughout the hectic holiday season, but Erickson said to make sure you’re still giving your pets the attention they need. She also said to make sure they’re not trying to eat holiday ornaments and to keep the emergency veterinarian contact close by. “You never know,” Erickson said. “Usually, I’ve found that when the situation is going to develop, it’ll be on a weekend or some other inconvenient time, so be prepared.” WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
PETS
The Post and Courier

The Post and Courier

FOX8 News

cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Adolfo

Adolfo is a charming 3-month-old Shepherd mix who is sure to melt your heart. This happy-go-lucky puppy is extremely playful and came to PAWS with his two littermates.
PETS
WITN

Pet of the Week: Cappuccino

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Forget the morning cup of joe! The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has something better to wake you up in the mornings. Cappuccino is a two-month-old Rottweiler/Terrier mix. She is expected to grow into a large dog. Volunteers say she has a big personality, loves attention and being snuggled.
GREENVILLE, NC
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Ranger

Our Pet of the Week today is Ranger! He is a 4-year-old Husky and is super sweet. He gets along well with other dogs and loves everyone. He likes to explore a lot and he knows all of his basic commands like sit, lay, and shake. Meet Ranger at 3000...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

