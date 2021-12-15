ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street Wavers Pre-Bell Ahead of Fed Decision

US stocks were struggling for a direction ahead of Wednesday's opening bell as traders digested a string of readings on the US economy and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 29 points or 0.8%, S&P futures flatlined, while...

AFP

Equity and oil markets slump on Omicron panic

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. - Christmas 'whimper' - The rapid spread of Omicron has slammed the oil market -- and travel stocks -- on concerns about demand fallout as countries revert back to containment measures and travel curbs.
3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
Cramer's week ahead: Time to put a small amount of cash to work

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the biggest market events scheduled for next week's holiday-shortened trading window. The "Mad Money" host said he believes putting some cash to work Monday morning is a wise strategy. "You need to recognize the rockiness of the moment. You don't want to be heroic...
Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
US Stocks Drop Again Amid New Pandemic Wave as Tech Slump Pauses

US stocks fell Friday as the latest spike in COVID-19 cases dimmed the economic outlook while a month-long correction in technology growth names paused. The S&P 500 fell 1% to 4,620.64, finishing 1.9% below last Friday's record close. The Nasdaq Composite slipped less than 0.1% to 15,169.68, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.5% to 35,365.44.
Stocks Mixed Friday, Fall this Week as Fed Increases Pace of Asset Tapering

Stocks were mixed Friday and lower on the week as investors digested a newly hawkish Federal Reserve and an increase in Covid cases due to omicron. Rivian (RIVN) disappointed investors in the electric vehicle maker’s first-ever earnings report. In the report, Rivian cut its production estimates, saying it would be a few hundred deliveries short of its 1,200 vehicle delivery target. Rivian attributed the shortfall to supply chain issues and challenges with ramping up EV battery production.
Wall Street weighed down by economy-sensitive cyclical stocks

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday, weighed down by cyclical stocks linked closely to the economy, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster. An announcement from the Fed this week signaling three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end...
Asian shares near year-low as inflation, Omicron fears sap confidence

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Asian stocks tested 13-month lows on Friday, as fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, inflation concerns and hawkish pivots by the world's major central banks knocked investor confidence. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) shed 0.7% on Friday to...
