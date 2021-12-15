ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a Black woman and the metaverse scares me – here’s how to make the next iteration of the internet inclusive

By Breigha Adeyemo, University of Illinois at Chicago, Breigha Adeyemo
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Marginalized people often suffer the most harm from unintended consequences of new technologies. For example, the algorithms that automatically make decisions about who gets to see what content or how images are interpreted...

Mark Zuckerberg
Audie Cornish
Securing The Metaverse—What’s Needed For The Next Chapter Of The Internet

Although the metaverse may still seem like an undefined concept to many, like everything else touched by technology it will need security—likely a lot of it. While the metaverse promises a new in-depth virtual experience that could change the way we work, play and, in general, interact with each other, its reliance on virtual and augmented reality, digital devices and different digital social platforms may have implications for a variety of security concerns from hardware in a headset to personal data privacy issues.
U.S. recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday recommended Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Facebook parent (FB.O) Meta get permission to use an undersea cable system to handle growing internet traffic with Asia. The administration urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to grant licenses for the companies to send...
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has book deal

The former Facebook manager who startled the world this fall by leaking tens of thousands of internal documents and accusing her former employer of caring more about money than about public safety has a book deal. Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday that it had acquired a planned memoir, “offering a critical examination of Facebook,” by Frances Haugen. The book does not yet have a title or release date. Financial terms were not disclosed. “During my time at Facebook I realized a devastating truth: almost nobody outside of Facebook knows what happens inside of Facebook. They operate in...
Reddit Files to Go Public

Reddit, the popular internet discussion platform valued at more than $10 billion, said it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the SEC for a proposed initial public offering. Reddit announced the IPO filing Wednesday and had previously said it was contemplating going public. The company said its hands were tied in releasing any additional info, noting, “We are in a quiet period, and for regulatory reasons, we cannot say anything further.” Word that Reddit is officially planning to launch an IPO comes after it announced $700 million in new funding in August, which the New York-based company said gave it...
Here's How Coinbase Is Planning To Join The Metaverse

As everyone from Meta ( (MVRS) - Get Meta Report) and Roblox ( (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report) to Nike ( (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report) expand into the metaverse, the latest company to lay out a plan for doing so is Coinbase ( (COIN) ).
I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
