ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Crypto in the House: Execs on the march, US partisan politics and Web3

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec. 8, top executives from six major crypto companies faced the United States House of Representatives’ Financial Services Committee during a special hearing...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Did the industry execs’ testimonies ignite the congressional belief in crypto?

Over a five-hour-long educational hearing before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday has confirmed–the US Congress is ready to listen. In a bid to ward off aggressive regulation, six senior executives from leading crypto firms, including Bitfury, Circle, Coinbase, FTX, Paxos and the Stellar Development Foundation, gave a crash course on the point of crypto and what needs to be done in order for the US to take the lead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwahomepage.com

Crypto execs head to Capitol as Congress mulls regulations

NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency executives went to Capitol Hill Wednesday to say their fast-growing industry understands more regulation is likely coming, but they don’t want it to squelch the next wave of the internet or send it offshore to other countries. Leaders from major crypto exchanges, mining...
CONGRESS & COURTS
theblockcrypto.com

What we learned at Congress' much-anticipated summit of crypto execs

Today’s hearing before the House Financial Services Committee confirmed: Congress is warming up to crypto. Fiat-backed stablecoins are likely to face a new oversight regime for their reserves, but other issues are still very much up for discussion if the Wednesday event was any indication. On Wednesday, Congress hosted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Key US Senator delivers blow to Biden's social spending bill

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow Sunday to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber. The moderate Democrat's vote is crucial to getting the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill through the Senate, and Biden -- along with other senior Democrats -- has spent weeks trying to secure his support after it was green-lit by the House of Representatives in November. "I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia, said on Fox News Sunday. "I've tried everything humanly possible, I can't get there... This is a no."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Gainesville Sun

Democracy in the balance: Revise Senate filibuster to protect elections and voting rights

You’re reading Our View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.For the Opposing View, read Democrats try to grab power through election 'reform.' USA TODAY's Editorial Board has never favored setting aside the Senate filibuster. It is not that the parliamentary rule requiring 60 votes to advance legislation is somehow sacrosanct. After all, it's not in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

No, Twitter not a valid way to serve a crypto suit on Binance execs, judge rules

(Reuters) - Yi He, a cofounder of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance Capital Management Co. Ltd, has a little joke in her Twitter bio: She lists her location as Mars. Binance’s chief growth officer, Ted Lin, identifies his location on Twitter as “decentralized.” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao doesn’t include any location at all in his Twitter profile.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – Crypto Execs Get Hearing at Capitol, Reddit Crypto Rewards Expand, France & Switzerland CBDC, Cardano Stakers Pass 1 Million, Kickstarter Will Move to Blockchain

Top Crypto Execs Ask for Clearer Rules, U.S. Comptroller Backs Crypto to Enhance Financial Sector. Reddit Crypto Rewards Expands, Cryptocurrency Most Talked About Topic, Dogecoin and Ethereum Trending in 2021. France and Switzerland Were Successful in Multi-Currency Wholesale CBDC Trial. Unique Cardano Addresses Grow by 7%, with More than 1...
MARKETS
sourcenm.com

House map clears its first committee on a partisan vote

A redistricting map that tribal leaders back passed with a 6-3 vote out of the House’s State Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee today. HB 8 is widely supported by Democrats, tribal nations and groups that participated in the pre-session redistricting process. Republicans on the committee voted against the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pinonpost.com

NM Dems advance extreme partisan gerrymandered legislative, U.S. House maps

It is only the third day of the special legislative session focused on redistricting and Democrat legislators have already rammed through nearly all their favorite state House and congressional maps through their first committees. On the House side, the Government and Indian Affairs Committee advanced the far-left H.B. 8, which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy