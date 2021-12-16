Signing day | Palmer Ridge safety Anthony Costanzo finds 'second home' with UNLV

Anthony Costanzo felt like he was home when he visited UNLV.

And it’s quite the fancy home.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound three-star recruit from Palmer Ridge officially signed with the Rebels on Wednesday, where he’ll play safety. It was a decision he made in June when he verbally committed, and he never wavered from that plan.

“I had a few offers,” Costanzo said, “but when I went out there originally in June it was really the coaching staff that sold me. I just fell in love with it and it just felt like a second home, to be honest.”

Here’s what the new home includes: Home games in the Las Vegas Raiders’ $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium. An on-campus $34.8 million football facility that includes a 10,000-square foot weight room, a locker room with individual ventilation for each of the 112 lockers, a sports medicine room that includes underwater treadmills, meeting rooms, a dining area, a barber shop and players’ lounge with big-screen televisions, video games and pool tables.

There’s a reason the NFL announced on Wednesday that the 2024 Super Bowl would be played in Las Vegas, and why Air Force coach Troy Calhoun lauded the resources UNLV’s program has before the Falcons and Rebels played last month.

It would seem to be a college program poised to take off, and Costanza – the fourth-highest rated recruit of this class so far for the Rebels – wants to be part of that.

“Most definitely,” he said. “With a bunch of the other recruits that also came in, we all have the same vision and we definitely see this program going nothing but up from here.”

Costanzo also had offers from Boston College, Colorado and Colorado State.

“Anthony is about as physically gifted as I’ve seen a human being,” Palmer Ridge coach Mike Armentrout said.

It seems like the right athlete and the right home have found the match.

“It’s going to be crazy, playing in an NFL stadium,” Costanzo said. “It’s going to be crazy for sure.”