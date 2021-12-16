ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Signing day | Palmer Ridge safety Anthony Costanzo finds 'second home' with UNLV

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
The Gazette
The Gazette
 2 days ago

Anthony Costanzo felt like he was home when he visited UNLV.

And it’s quite the fancy home.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound three-star recruit from Palmer Ridge officially signed with the Rebels on Wednesday, where he’ll play safety. It was a decision he made in June when he verbally committed, and he never wavered from that plan.

“I had a few offers,” Costanzo said, “but when I went out there originally in June it was really the coaching staff that sold me. I just fell in love with it and it just felt like a second home, to be honest.”

Here’s what the new home includes: Home games in the Las Vegas Raiders’ $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium. An on-campus $34.8 million football facility that includes a 10,000-square foot weight room, a locker room with individual ventilation for each of the 112 lockers, a sports medicine room that includes underwater treadmills, meeting rooms, a dining area, a barber shop and players’ lounge with big-screen televisions, video games and pool tables.

There’s a reason the NFL announced on Wednesday that the 2024 Super Bowl would be played in Las Vegas, and why Air Force coach Troy Calhoun lauded the resources UNLV’s program has before the Falcons and Rebels played last month.

It would seem to be a college program poised to take off, and Costanza – the fourth-highest rated recruit of this class so far for the Rebels – wants to be part of that.

“Most definitely,” he said. “With a bunch of the other recruits that also came in, we all have the same vision and we definitely see this program going nothing but up from here.”

Costanzo also had offers from Boston College, Colorado and Colorado State.

“Anthony is about as physically gifted as I’ve seen a human being,” Palmer Ridge coach Mike Armentrout said.

It seems like the right athlete and the right home have found the match.

“It’s going to be crazy, playing in an NFL stadium,” Costanzo said. “It’s going to be crazy for sure.”

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Calhoun
SB Nation

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-Star DE flips commitment from Georgia football

Class of 2022 defensive end Tyre West has flipped his commitment after being committed to Georgia football for over a year. West committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. West is an elite four-star recruit who plays high school football for Tift County in Tifton, Georgia. He’s considered one of the top in-state recruits in his class.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unlv#Signing Day#Sports Medicine#Home Games#American Football#Rebels#The Las Vegas Raiders#Air Force
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports Radio

The Real Reason Urban Meyer Was Fired By the Jaguars

NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

College recruiting: National Signing Day winners and losers

Here are the biggest winners and losers from National Signing Day in college football. College football fans got to celebrate what was another fantastic National Signing Day. While it is technically Early Signing Day, the bulk of the top high school players will sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Though other top players can still commit and sign their NLIs over the next few months, these recruiting classes will be closed to finished products with Christmas rapidly approaching. Some winners, and some losers, are more obvious than others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

USC loses four-star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

USC running back Kenan Christon has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz confirmed Tuesday night. Formerly a four-star recruit, Christon was the No. 30 running back in the 2019 class, via the On3 Consensus, and the San Diego native was the No. 49 overall prospect in California. A two-sport athlete, Christon was both a running back on the football team and a sprinter on the track team — he was part of a Pac-12 Championship sprint relay quartet last season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL
The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
2K+
Followers
152
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy