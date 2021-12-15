ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils get G Gillies from Blues for future considerations

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have acquired goaltender Jon Gillies from the St. Louis Blues for future considerations.

In announcing the deal Wednesday, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said Gillies will report to New Jersey. The 27-year old appeared in one game for the Blues this season. He has played in 13 games over four seasons with St. Louis and Calgary.

Gillies signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Dec. 8 and made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim four days later. He also played in five minor league games, with Maine (ECHL, 1), Providence (AHL, 3) and Lehigh Valley (AHL, 1), posting a 3-1-0 mark with a 1.76 goals-against average in his four AHL starts.

The native of Concord, N.H. played three seasons at Providence College. He was drafted in 2012 by Calgary.

