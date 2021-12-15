ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spooner raptor center gets major donation

APG of Wisconsin
 3 days ago

Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital in Spooner is receiving a $50,000 fundraising...

www.apg-wi.com

WDIO-TV

Donations needed for CHUM Warming Center

With this recent cold snap, many of us have been cranking up the heat at home. But for those without a home, staying warm this time of year can be a matter of life and death. "We had 61 people check in over the course of last night, which is an alarming number for this time of year," said Warming Center Coordinator Joel Kilgour. "I don’t think we were hitting those numbers till the really deep cold in January last year, and we know that there are dozens of people still living outside. So there are definitely going to be more people coming in."
DULUTH, MN
hawaiinewsnow.com

Donations to cover cost of repairs after break-in at Moiliili Community Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Central Pacific Bank Foundation made a donation to cover repairs to a valued community organization following a recent break-in. Vandals struck the Moiliili Community Center on Nov. 19. The suspects got in an rummaged through the building, leaving behind $9,000 worth of damage. It hurt the...
HONOLULU, HI
thelcn.com

Conesus Lake Association receives major donation from Mark’s Marine

The Conesus Lake Association has received from two boating companies a donation of more than $23,000 that will be used in ongoing efforts to improve and enhance the water quality of Conesus Lake. The donation, which totaled $23,222, combined an $11,611 gift from the Bill and Kristin Fenech Foundation, and...
CONESUS, NY
lawnandlandscape.com

YardScapes donates $15,000 to Pratt Nature Center

NEW MILFORD, Conn. – YardScapes Landscape Professionals has donated all $15,000 in proceeds raised at its Quad-Am Golf Classic to Pratt Nature Center, a non-profit organization in New Milford, Connecticut. “Our company philosophy states, ‘We believe that everyone, everywhere, benefits from a connection with nature’ and that mindset aligns...
NEW MILFORD, CT
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Teachers Association Donates to Salvation Army Anew Center

The Jamestown Teachers Association has donated $1,192 to the Salvation Army Anew Center. The JTA selects a charity or community organization twice a year to send a donation helping them continue to make an impact on the community. The Anew Center plans to use the money to purchase items for...
JAMESTOWN, NY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tammy Wynette Legacy Center receives $10K donation

Christmas came early for the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center. Tremont native Eddie Wilson presented a $10,000 check to TWLC Director Larry Cantrell during the Mississippi School of Music’s Christmas in Dixie Concert last week. Once again, the TWLC event was standing room only as students from the Mississippi School of Music presented a host of holiday classics led by instructor, Tony Hooper.
scttx.com

Center HS Clubs Donate Toys to Operation Blue Santa

December 7, 2021 - Center High School Club's National Honors Society (NHS), Junior Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and Spanish Club donated to the Center Police Operation Blue Santa. Club officers are pictured with Nicole Faulkner from the Center PD. The Clubs partnered with Heather Chambliss from COTA Century 21. Our...
CENTER, TX
erienewsnow.com

Hope on Horseback Gets Big Donation

Hope on Horseback got an exciting start to their Saturday with a big donation. The non-profit located on Sterrettania Road in Fairview got a surprise visit. Carly Brigaman, the United States of America's Mrs. Pittsburgh Pageant 2021, presented the check to the non-profit. Brigaman is a long-time volunteer at Hope...
FAIRVIEW, PA
NJ.com

Credit union donates $25K to Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center

First Harvest Credit Union, formerly South Jersey Federal Credit Union, recently deepened its commitment to the health and wellness of the community, with a gift of $25,000 to support patients of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center — Washington Township. Presented to the Jefferson Health Foundation — New Jersey, this...
Kait 8

Trumann community opens donation distribution center

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Communities are coming together to make sure everyone has what they need while some are without homes, food, and power. Volunteers in Trumann and the surrounding areas put together a donation distribution center at the TRC building on Pecan Grove Road. Trumann Police Chief, Jonathan Redmond,...
TRUMANN, AR
Coastal View

LoBue fulfills $330k donation commitment to Arts Center

On Dec. 9, Charles LoBue visited the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center to deliver a check for $80,000. With that gift, LoBue fulfilled the years-old commitment that he made to donate $330,000 to the arts center during its first capital campaign. Because of his donation, one of the largest at the time, the arts center gallery has his name. LoBue served on the arts center board for 10 years and is a founding member of the Angels of the Arts legacy group.
CARPINTERIA, CA
deltadailynews.com

Paw Prints Rescue Center Looking For Donations

Security Services is an animal-loving business and is working hard to support such a great. an animal-loving organization like Paw Prints Rescue, with the help of our community. – Donation box located at Security Services. – Always in need of cleaning supplies, food, blankets, etc. – Box will remain all...
colemantoday.com

Senior Center Taking Donations for Christmas Bags

The Coleman Senior Center is in need of help. They are asking for donations to fill Christmas bags for the home-bound clients. They fill the bags with shelf stable foods, snacks, and fruit - something that is easy for the clients to heat up and to have some snacks and fruit to eat.
COLEMAN, TX
northjacksonpress.com

Highlands Medical Center System Donates Food

The Highlands Medical Center system held an employee food drive from November 1 – 15 to help those in the community who need food this Thanksgiving holiday. Staff members brought in 1495 food items and donated them to the St. Luke’s food panty in Scottsboro, AL.“We are very thankful for…
SCOTTSBORO, AL

