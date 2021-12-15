Spooner raptor center gets major donation

With this recent cold snap, many of us have been cranking up the heat at home. But for those without a home, staying warm this time of year can be a matter of life and death. "We had 61 people check in over the course of last night, which is an alarming number for this time of year," said Warming Center Coordinator Joel Kilgour. "I don’t think we were hitting those numbers till the really deep cold in January last year, and we know that there are dozens of people still living outside. So there are definitely going to be more people coming in."

DULUTH, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO