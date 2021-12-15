ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wednesday Cannon Fodder: go away

By Aaron Lerner
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like all this Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stripped of the captaincy stuff to go away. The Athletic reports that Aubameyang is set to report back to London Colney today (if you have an Athletic subscription, I recommend that article - it goes into great detail). If...

theshortfuse.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

December 15th & 16th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannon Fodder#London Colney#Arsenal
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-0 Newcastle

Manchester City 4, Ruben Dias (5’), João Cancelo (27’), Riyad Mahrez (63’), Raheem Sterling (86’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win on the night as City play a professional and well done match in the end. Great performances from Sterling, Cancelo and Mahrez was enough for a win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 4 - Leeds United 1 match report: business status, handled

I was expecting an Arsenal win over Leeds today. The Gunners took care of business, staking themselves to a commanding 3-0 at halftime and coasting home in the second 45, although perhaps a bit too heavy on the coast. Gabriel Martinelli netted his first Premier League brace, Bukayo Saka chipped in, and Emile Smith Rowe scored as a substitute for the third straight time, the first Arsenal player to manage the feat since Kanu in 2000.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Match Coverage: Totteneham vs. Liverpool

Liverpool travel south to London to take on Tottenham in the final Premier League game of weekend and one of just four surviving matches after Covid outbreaks at multiple clubs as Omicron spreads through England forced the cancellation of six ties. Despite that and that by the latest reports three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Trust the process, and maybe don’t boo the team

A smattering of boos could be heard after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Everton at Stamford Bridge, probably aimed at our listless play in the closing minutes of yet another frustrating result. We’ve now dropped nine points in our last seven games, winning just three times and falling four points behind in the title race. That may not sound like much, but with Manchester City and Liverpool (who are three points ahead) are in such relentless form, it’s certainly a significant gap.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Frustrating Draw With Spurs

Well that was certainly something. In a game that honestly should not have been played with covid rates among players and the UK alike rising at an alarming rate, Liverpool, Spurs, and referee Paul Tierney/VAR leaned into the chaos. Liverpool were left short handed, especially in midfield, with a bevy of players out with covid and other illness, leaving Jürgen Klopp to field 19 year old Tyler Morton. Liverpool started fast, but Spurs generated plenty of problems for Liverpool through direct play on the counter. After conceding and weathering a strong stretch from Spurs, Liverpool came on strong to take a 2-1 lead before two moments of madness turned the game on its head, ending in a 2-2 draw. Both teams will feel aggrieved not to have taken all three points, and both were lucky not to have lost. In the end, with everything that transpired, a draw was probably fair. Let’s tuck into the mayhem, shall we?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

One of those matches that was bursting at the seams, but where everyone felt they could have had a bit more.It was also one of the games of the season, that may go some way to deciding the season. There is now the daylight of three points between Liverpool and Manchester City, although there was very little clarity to the decisions that dictated this pulsating 2-2 draw between Jurgen Klopp’s team and Tottenham Hotspur.That will give rise to more rounds of debate over who exactly benefits from what, although that no longer just applies to arguments about circuit-breakers or Covid-enforced...
PREMIER LEAGUE

