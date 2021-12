Call of Duty: Vanguard Season One will release later this week, and when it does, players can look forward to a reimagined take on Dome from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3! True to its name, the Radar map will take players to a small radar station situated in the Pacific. According to the game's website, the map is "built for fast-paced combat," and should be a welcome sight for longtime fans of the Call of Duty franchise. In addition to this map, players can also expect to see the Paradise map at launch, which takes place at a weapons testing site.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO