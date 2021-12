The legacy of Juice WRLD lives on with the release of his second posthumous album, Fighting Demons. His 18-track project has brought out a number of stars including Eminem, Justin Bieber and Polo G. While the Chicago native is no longer with us, his vulnerable, honest and revealing lyrics and soundscapes live on through Fighting Demons. As described by his mother, Carmella Wallace, this project can be a healing tool for those who are dealing with many of the same issues that he dealt with.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO