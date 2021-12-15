ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Khalil Kain in FBI? Juice actor guest stars in Unfinished Business

By Darcy Rafter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFBI featured popular Juice actor Khalil Kain on the episode Unfinished Business this week. As well as the main FBI cast, there are usually weekly guest stars as well – so let’s find out more about Kain who featured as Frank Castlewood in the latest episode. FBI...

FBI: Season 4, Episode 9: Unfinished Business TV Show Trailer [CBS]

CBS‘s FBI: Season 4, Episode 9: Unfinished Business TV show trailer has been released. FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. Series Plot Synopsis. FBI‘s plot synopsis: “The series centers on inner workings of the New York office...
18 funniest Person of the Year memes as Time honours Elon Musk

Time magazine has honoured Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk as its Person of the Year. Twitter has responded to the announcement by creating hilarious memes, here are 18 of them. Elon Musk has had quite a year, not only has he become the richest person in the world...
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dead At 60

Actress Rhonda Stubbins White is dead at age 60 The Hollywood Reporter reported. The veteran actress most recently led as the cult leader Agnes on Ruthless, a Tyler Perry-created drama series on BET+.  Stubbins died in her Los Angeles home of cancer on Monday (Dec. 6). White studied acting in the early 1980s at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and made her television debut in 1992 on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now. She continued to earn a CableACE nomination for the HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue in 1993. In 1994, the Brooklyn native played opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out...
‘Law & Order’ Actor Quit the Show Through a Fax

There was one major Law & Order character who helped get the show off the ground, while giving it its heft and credibility. But the actor who portrayed the character left the show in a swirl of controversy, sending his series resignation via fax. After all, this was 1994 and the fax machine was very high tech.
'Home Alone' Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son

This is so unbelievably sad. In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
Who is Nyonisela Sioh? All about Nene Leakes’ new boyfriend

Former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes, seems to have a new boyfriend on the scene so let’s discover who her dapper businessman aka Nyonisela Sioh is. Nene Leakes’ late husband Gregg Leakes sadly passed away in early September following a battle with cancer. Leakes appears to be back on the dating scene and in search of love after she was spotted with a new man at her 54th birthday party in Atlanta on Tuesday, 14 December.
Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
'Facts of Life' Live: Major Star Missing During Cast Reunion

The Facts of Life part of Tuesday night's Live in Front of a Studio Audience special featured three of the show's original actors, who made a special appearance after Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, and others finished recreating the 1982 episode "Kids Can Be Cruel." One member of the cast original missing was Nancy McKeon, who played Jo, the part Kathryn Hahn played Tuesday. The Facts of Life segment also included unannounced appearances from Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.
Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
The O'Jays Breaks Silence After Frank Little Jr.'s Body Finally Identified After 40 Years

The O'Jays members spoke up after Frank Little Jr.'s remains were confirmed to be his after 40 years. News 5 Cleveland first reported that the DNA Doe Project did the genealogical research and identified the remains found in Twinsburg in 1982. After a thorough study, the group confirmed that the remains were those of Little, who suddenly disappeared decades ago.
Who is late comedian Jethro's wife and life partner Jennie?

It has been announced that Cornish comedian Jethro has died aged 73. News of his passing was confirmed in a statement on his official Facebook page today (Wednesday, 15 December) as it was revealed he died after contracting covid-19. The comedian’s family were mentioned in the statement, with fans curious...
