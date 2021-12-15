ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is YouTube celebrating today as logo shows one trillion?

By Yasmine Leung
thefocus.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube’s logo is looking a little different today, with one trillion next to its iconic play button. So, what is the platform celebrating today?. YouTube rarely changes its logo but, when it does, every user is wondering what’s going on. The last memorable logo change came in...

www.thefocus.news

Related
Nintendo Life

Minecraft Now Has More Than 1 Trillion Views On YouTube

Minecraft has been around for more than a decade now and it's still insanely popular. So just how "popular" is it? YouTube has announced Minecraft videos have now racked up a combined total of more than a trillion views - yes, over one trillion views. It's honestly hard to imagine...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Headlines

Minecraft Videos Have Been Watched Over A Trillion Times On YouTube

Minecraft has hit a major milestone on YouTube: one trillion combined views. Yes, videos about the ultra-popular game have been watched over a whopping 1,000,000,000,000 times on the platform. YouTube is celebrating this massive milestone with data insights that let you visualize how big one trillion views is. According to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Music Week

YouTube to livestream BRITs nominations show

The BRIT Awards nominations show, The BRITs Are Coming’, will be livestreamed on YouTube. The one-hour show will be hosted by Clara Amfo and Maya Jama, who will reveal the nominations for the 2022 BRIT Awards. Confirmed performers include Anne-Marie, Joel Corry, Mabel, Mimi Webb and Glass Animals. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PC Gamer

Minecraft videos now have 1 trillion views on YouTube, but the most popular ones aren't actually made in Minecraft

Minecraft has been around over a decade now and in that time diamond axes and creepers and Steve's blocky head have become ubiquitous. They've also been all over YouTube and today the platform is celebrating over 1 trillion Minecraft video views with some impressive stats about all the many creations to date. I've spent my fair share of time watching Minecraft livestreams, building guides, and more, but those haven't been the most popular Minecraft videos for the past decade. All this time, the most-viewed Minecraft YouTube videos weren't even made in Minecraft at all.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yasmine
Hot Hardware

Minecraft Is The First Game To Hit 1 Trillion YouTube Views And Celebrates With An Epic Video

There’s no argument that Minecraft is one of the most popular video games ever. Microsoft has capitalized heavily on that, but has also used the platform to offer free educational content to kids stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Minecraft is so insanely popular, in fact, that it’s broken a huge record. Minecraft has become the first video game topic to surpass a trillion views on YouTube.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thefocus.news

What are the top watched Twitch channels of 2021 as per the Recap?

2021 Twitch Recap rolled out Wednesday (15 December 2021), showing users their top viewing habits. But what are the top-watched channels of the year and did they make it onto your own list?. End of year recaps – a tradition and viral trend – have been rolling out from the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

“TikTok Made Me Buy It”: Live-Stream Shopping Heats Up Amid Holidays

Jason DeRulo was frosting some cookies. He just didn’t know how to decorate them. So he turned to his viewers. “Should I decorate them with an ornament? A present? Or a snowflake?” he asked. The singer-songwriter wasn’t performing any music, nor was he acting in a TV show, per se. Instead, he was live on Twitter on Nov. 28, as part of a live-stream shopping event the platform hosted with Walmart. DeRulo’s job? Showcase Walmart products, and interact with followers of the stream (the cookie dough was made with a KitchenAid stand mixer). As for their frosting pick? “Snowflake? Ya’ll went and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African#Tiffyquake
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
