Brother of woman accused of killing mother says case highlights lack of mental health care support

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Nicholas Gonzalez says before last weekend, his sister wasn’t a violent person.

“My sister had a lot going on that people couldn’t see, and only if you knew what she was going through, that you would be able to see,” he said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Last Saturday deputies said his sister, Natalie Gonzalez, 32, called 911 after attacking her mom, Jacqueline Negron, believing she was a different family member out to hurt her.

Natalie, who her brother said was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, is now charged with first-degree murder for her mother’s death.

Nicholas said his family tried to have her examined via the Baker Act a week before, but ultimately she went home with her mother. The Baker Act allows a person to be involuntarily examined on the decision of law enforcement or mental health professionals.

He said what happened was the result of years worth of suffering.

“I know my sister and how much she loved my mom,” Nickolas said. “And I know my mom. She was just trying to be a mom.”

Attorney Kendra Parris said the Baker Act is only a stopgap measure, meant to hold people for 72 hours. She said cases like this point to a bigger issue.

“Every single person that’s been in this type of situation also has a family that’s devastated by it, and we’re not giving them the attention they deserve,” Parris said. “If there’s something I could say it’s, ‘Legislature, you’ve got to get on this.’”

On Monday, the court decided to put Natalie through further evaluation before a judge hears her case. In the meantime, Nicholas hopes to work with the sheriff’s office as a mental health advocate for others.

“I don’t want to see this happen to another family,” he said. “I won’t see it happen to another family.”

Nicholas said he also hopes to find a lawyer to represent him for medical negligence in this case.

“A lot of people are going to paint this like it’s my sister murdering my mother,” he said. “It was my mother trying to take care of her sick daughter. That’s what people need to know.”