Who is Matt Moeller, the lucky fiancé of Eminem's daughter Alaina?

By Cara Houlton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEminem’s adopted daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, recently announced her engagement to long-term partner, Matt Moeller. While Scott often posts photos of her fiancé on her Instagram page, her followers are eager to know more about Matt and their relationship. We take a look into who he is, their relationship timeline and...

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Gets Engaged in Sweet Rooftop Proposal

Congratulations are in order for Alaina Scott! The 28-year-old daughter of Eminem took to Instagram to share several photos from her beautiful rooftop proposal. "This moment. this life❤️ yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU," Alaina captioned the pics of her fiancé, Matt Moeller, down on one knee on the rooftop of The Monarch Club in Detroit, Michigan.
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend: 'Yes a Hundred Times Over'

The 49-year-old rapper's daughter Alaina Scott, 28, announced on Instagram Monday that she and her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, are engaged. A series of snapshots captured the rooftop proposal, which saw Moeller down on one knee. In a second picture, the couple can be seen kissing, while a third photo shows off Alaina's engagement ring, which appears to be an emerald cut diamond in a gold band.
Eminem's daughter gets engaged

Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott has got engaged to her longtime partner Matt Moeller. The 49-year-old rapper's daughter revealed this week that her boyfriend - whom she has been with for seven years - has popped the question, and now they're set to tie the knot.
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Confirms She’s A Big Fan Of His Music As He Tops Her Spotify Wrapped List

If Eminem is smiling today, it’s because his daughter, Hailie Jade, proved that she not only listens to her father’s music, she’s also one of his biggest fans. Usually, when you’re a woman in your mid-twenties and your nearly fifty-year-old father is caught up in his passion for making music, it’s a recipe for cringe. Yet, that’s not the case for Hailie Jade. The daughter of Eminem got in on the fun of sharing her Spotify Wrapped on Wednesday (Dec. 1) by posting a TikTok that made use of the Wendy Ostefo/”Am I a Nicki [Minaj] fan?” meme. In the video, Haile, 25, sat in a car while wearing an off-white fleece coat. “Do You Listen To Your Dad’s Music?” asked the caption appearing above her head. “What??? DO I Listen To My Dad’s Music?” responded Hailie, before quoting “My Dad’s Gone Crazy” – the song from 2002’s The Eminem Show that featured her – and showing that her top Spotify artist for 2021 was Eminem. She was also in the Top 3% of her 49-year-old father’s listeners for the year.
How many kids does rapper Rod Wave have?

Rapper Rod Wave made the news this week as he caused concern among fans after he released and deleted a song titled Nirvana. At the time, the rapper was also reported to have deleted his Instagram and Twitter, however, he has since reactivated his Instagram as he assured fans he was okay and safe.
New Eminem and Dr. Dre Song Snippet Surfaces – Listen

Brace yourselves because Eminem and Dr. Dre have apparently been in the studio cooking up some new music. On Sunday (Dec. 12), a snippet of a new, untitled track from the longtime rapper-producer duo surfaced on the internet via an Eminem subreddit page, but originally came from Stat Quo's Instagram Story (@stat_weatherman). In the clip, which is available on Reddit, but no longer on IG, Dre can be heard in the beginning, followed by Em, who raps, "Like a Satanic cult, it’s an old ritual slaughtering goats bitch/You’re fuckin’ with the original flow’s sick and anybody can get it, COVID."
Eminem
Rod Wave
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
Michael B. Jordan gushes he 'finally found what love was' with Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan is totally smitten with Lori Harvey. The actor just shared new details of his yearlong relationship with the model in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and it sounds like things are getting serious between the two lovebirds. The 34-year-old has been notoriously private about his...
How old is Porsha Williams' mother Diane and what's her net worth?

RHOA star Porsha Williams has officially launched her own Bravo show on Sunday nights, showing the highs and lows of her family vacation. The Real Housewives star has brought her mom and siblings, as well as the rest of her family, into her TV limelight for the weekly reality show.
Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
