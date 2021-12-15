In-Home Visit: Kam Dewberry represents massive pick up for A&M's OL

Deion Sanders pulled off an incredible recruiting coup on Wednesday, landing arguably the top player in the 2022 recruiting class: wide receiver Travis Hunter. Hunter had been committed to Sanders's alma mater, Florida State, and had Auburn and Georgia involved as finalists entering yesterday's signing day event. He ultimately flipped to Jackson State, putting Sanders's HBCU program, which is 11–1 this season, back in the headlines. During his victory lap today, Sanders appeared on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max, and took the opportunity to shoot down rumors that Hunter signed with JSU thanks to a generous NIL package.
