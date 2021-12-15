ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

In-Home Visit: Kam Dewberry represents massive pick up for A&M's OL

By Billy Liucci
texags.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtascocita offensive lineman Kam Dewberry‍ is the newest member of the Maroon Goons as he is now...

texags.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
AL.com

T.J. Finley weighs in on Bo Nix’s decision to transfer from Auburn

T.J. Finley was taken aback when Bo Nix announced last weekend his decision to transfer from Auburn. Finley has watched Nix up close since his arrival on the Plains this summer, and the two built a strong relationship during their time together in Auburn’s quarterbacks room. It’s why Finley was “kind of surprised” when Nix on Sunday declared his intent to transfer after three seasons as the Tigers’ starting quarterback and officially entered the portal Monday.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Bo Nix reveals he has been in contact with SEC West coach

Bo Nix could be one of the top transfer portal options after leaving Auburn. He’s garnering plenty of interest — including from a certain SEC West team. Nix, during an appearance on The Next Round, confirmed Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has reached out since he entered the portal. He didn’t mention any other coaches, but said Kiffin reached out as he prepares his team for the Sugar Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#A M#The Maroon Goons#Aggie
FanSided

Alabama Football: Saban won’t save Urban Meyer’s career

Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
ESPN

How one Ole Miss fan answered Deion Sanders' call and joined the Jackson State Tigers bandwagon

Deion Sanders is having a good few weeks selling vision for the Jackson State Tigers program, whether it's five-star recruits or one SEC fan jumping on the bandwagon. On Wednesday's national signing day, the program made history, signing the first five-star high school recruit at an FCS program. Travis Hunter, the No. 2 recruit in the 2022 ESPN 300, flipped from Sanders' alma mater of Florida State in order to join Coach Prime and Co. next fall.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Deion Sanders Shoots Down Travis Hunter Million-Dollar NIL Deal Rumors

Deion Sanders pulled off an incredible recruiting coup on Wednesday, landing arguably the top player in the 2022 recruiting class: wide receiver Travis Hunter. Hunter had been committed to Sanders's alma mater, Florida State, and had Auburn and Georgia involved as finalists entering yesterday's signing day event. He ultimately flipped to Jackson State, putting Sanders's HBCU program, which is 11–1 this season, back in the headlines. During his victory lap today, Sanders appeared on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max, and took the opportunity to shoot down rumors that Hunter signed with JSU thanks to a generous NIL package.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Schools that make the most sense for former Texas QB Casey Thompson

With a full quarterback room headlined by Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers, Casey Thompson felt it was in his best interest to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Thompson sat through the Sam Ehlinger era, and received meaningless snaps every once in a while, but really burst onto the scene when Ehlinger went down in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado. He would throw four touchdowns, while completing 80% of his passes in the win. It gave Texas and their fans hope for the future.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Marshall players furious after dirty hit on fair catch

Marshall’s players were furious on Saturday night after one of their teammates was blasted on a dirty hit after a fair catch in the R&L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans. Louisiana Lafayette had a 4th-and-17 at their 45 down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the Thundering Herd. Rhys Byrns had a 37-yard punt and Marshall returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch.
FOOTBALL
LonghornCountry

Report: TCU's Patterson Officially To Texas?

Gary Patterson wants to coach again and Texas needs help defensively. Who says no to a deal like this?. As of now, not Patterson. According to reports from 247Sports, Patterson met with Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwitkowski Thursday to discuss joining the staff in 2022. Patterson was considered a hot name this offseason to be in the running for another program after over two decades with TCU.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy