A top General Motors executive has confirmed that the Chevrolet Silverado EV will arrive in 2023, with production starting early that year. The timing, reported by Automotive News, is sooner than the late-2023 timeline previously suggested, yet it sets the Silverado EV—or Silverado E as it’s been called at times—up for an arrival after several other key electric trucks have already been launched. That competitive set will likely include the Ford F-150 Lightning, due to arrive by next May, and to some degree, the Rivian R1T that’s just starting to arrive to customers.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO