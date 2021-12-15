Downed trees in Broomfield narrowly miss home, cars

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter took the stand in her own defense -- recalling the moment she used deadly force against Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Jennifer Mayerle has the details.
(CNN) — Peloton has pulled an ad featuring Chris Noth in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him. "Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement provided to CNN. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."
(CNN) — Vaccine maker Pfizer said Friday that trials of its vaccine in children ages 2 to 5 show that it did not provide the expected immunity in kids this age, and it is adding a third dose to the regimen. The company decided to add the third dose...
OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Japanese police on Saturday searched the house of one of the patients at a mental clinic where a fire gutted an entire floor in an eight-story building, killing 24 people trapped inside. An Osaka police investigator told The Associated Press that the man is a...
A federal judge’s decision to reject a multibillion dollar opioid settlement involving OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is being hailed as a step toward justice by advocates who have long called for greater accountability for the family that owns the company. But not everyone involved in the arduous settlement process...
U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
Following a unanimous vote of its outside panel of vaccine advisers, the CDC on Thursday issued updated recommendations preferring Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's, in light of new data about the risk of a rare blood clotting side effect linked to the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Alec Baldwin asking for a search warrant for police to obtain his cell phone is "not cooperation," a legal expert told Fox News Digital. Baldwin's cell phone was requested in the newest search warrant released by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department as it investigates "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death. Baldwin...
Vice President Kamala Harris bristled Friday after TV host Charlamagne Tha God asked her who the nation's "real" president is. "I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?" Charlamagne asked on his Comedy Central show, "Tha God’s Honest Truth," while he and Harris discussed Democratic Sen. Manchin's opposition to some liberal spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill.
Comments / 0