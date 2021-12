Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Fashion group Aeffe SpA and Marcello Tassinari, group managing director, have terminated their relationship in a consensual agreement. Aeffe, which is publicly listed in Milan, comprises the Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini brands.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022Alberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalAlberta Ferretti Resort 2022 Chief executive officer Simone Badioli will take over ad interim. The changes were revealed on Friday at the end of trading. The board of directors that day decided to no longer appoint a new general manager, but is instead setting up an...

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO