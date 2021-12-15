Pelosi gushes over ‘perfect’ Biden: ‘Our country could not be better served’

President Joe Biden is facing underwater approval ratings with younger voters as his part heads into the 2022 midterm campaign season, a new pol found this week.In an Economist/YouGov poll taken between 12-14 December, just 27 per cent of respondents under the age of 30 said that they either strongly or somewhat supported the job Mr Biden was doing in office.That was compared to an even 50 per cent in the same category who strongly or somewhat opposed his performance.The president did better among all other age groups in the poll, but notably did not crack 50 per cent...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO