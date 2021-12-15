ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Pelosi gushes over ‘perfect’ Biden: ‘Our country could not be better served’

By Editorials
Washington Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica is just so very, very lucky in these trying times, according to Nancy Pelosi. The House speaker, contrary to most public-opinion polls, heaped praise upon President Biden and...

www.washingtontimes.com

New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Obama ethics chief calls Pelosi's support of lawmaker stock trading 'disgusting': the 'opposite’ of ethics

Former President Obama’s ethics chief called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s support of lawmakers trading stocks "disgusting" and the "opposite of government ethics." Former director of the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) Walter Shaub torched the speaker’s backing of personal financial trading among lawmakers after Pelosi defended the practice Wednesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Nancy Pelosi
The Independent

Younger Americans turning away from Biden as concerns over 2022 mount, poll suggests

President Joe Biden is facing underwater approval ratings with younger voters as his part heads into the 2022 midterm campaign season, a new pol found this week.In an Economist/YouGov poll taken between 12-14 December, just 27 per cent of respondents under the age of 30 said that they either strongly or somewhat supported the job Mr Biden was doing in office.That was compared to an even 50 per cent in the same category who strongly or somewhat opposed his performance.The president did better among all other age groups in the poll, but notably did not crack 50 per cent...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Why have Biden cheerleaders CNN and the New York Times BOTH turned on the president? Liberal outlets suggest Biden should not run again and propose lists of alternative presidential candidates

CNN and the New York Times - two of the mainstream media's cheerleaders for the Biden administration who have pulled punches over scandals - have both suggested the President should bow out of the 2024 running. The New York Times published an opinion piece on Wednesday by columnist Bret Stephens...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

NBC anchors hit Nancy Pelosi for comments about how lawmakers should be able to trade individual stocks

A couple of liberal NBC anchors had some harsh words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after her comments about members of Congress trading stocks. On Wednesday, a reporter asked Pelosi whether lawmakers and their spouses should be banned form trading individual stocks while in office after a report detailed several conflicting stock deals with several members of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

Behold the Creepy Little Cabal That Tried to Help Trump Overturn the Election in Congress

Back when the Clintons and their administration were bedeviled by conservative ratfckers and bed-sniffing yahoos like Ken Starr (and young Brett Kavanaugh), Hillary Rodham Clinton went on TV and called out what she called the “vast, right-wing conspiracy” that had targeted her husband and his presidency. This brought down upon her a veritable avalanche of snotty coverage from a lot of the reporters who’d been lapping up leaks from the ratfckers since before Bill Clinton had finished second in the 1992 New Hampshire Democratic primary. However, Calvin Trillin corrected her more gently. It wasn’t a vast conspiracy, he said. It actually was “a creepy little cabal.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Republicans are plotting to destroy democracy from within

At hand is a plot to destroy American democracy from within. Its organizers have infiltrated the highest echelons of state and federal government, and have instigated and condoned acts of violence directed against our elected officials. This might sound far-fetched. But the threat is real and the seditious group is none other than the Republican party. Its target is the 2024 presidential election.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Harris sharply defends Biden in interview with Charlamagne

Vice President Kamala Harris got into a testy exchange with media host Charlamagne Tha God Friday, defending President Joe Biden from questions over roadblocks to passage of his social spending package.Harris sat for a taped interview with Charlamagne airing Friday night on Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth," where she touted the administration’s infrastructure package, work addressing maternal mortality issues and police reform. But Charlamagne repeatedly pressed Harris about the inaction on much of Biden’s agenda, pointing in particular to West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin whose opposition to the $2 trillion social spending bill is one of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

