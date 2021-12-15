ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I let my sugar babies go through my dead wife’s wardrobe – they love it and I find the experience ‘therapeutic’

By Kate Kulniece
The US Sun
 4 days ago
WHAT would you do with your dead loved one's clothing items still hanging in the closet?

Well, this mourning widower has found a solution - give the pieces away to his sugar babies.

The widower described the experience as ''therapeutic'' Credit: Getty

''My wife of thirty years died four years ago.

''She was the love of my life and I miss her every day and it has taken me a long time to get over losing her, '' he shared on a Reddit post.

He spoke of his wife as a ''very elegant woman'' who shared a passion for ''very expensive designer clothes and accessories''.

Left with a pile of high-end garments, the widower asked all of his immediate family to have a browse to see if there'd be anything they wanted to pick.

''First I asked my daughter if she would be interested in looking at my wife's designer clothes.

''She said yes and picked out about half a dozen outfits.

''Then I made the same offer to my daughter in law.''

However, even after everyone had had a look, there was plenty left, so he decided to call his sugar babies - a total of three women.

''I asked each of my sugar babies if they were interested and each of them picked out about six outfits,'' the man wrote.

''I am so glad I did it.

''My wife was very stylish and I find that I enjoy seeing her signature clothes being worn by people I care about.

''It is almost like she is living on through them.

''The entire experience was therapeutic and I feel like I have closed a chapter of my life by letting go of the past.''

The comments were mostly positive, with one writing: ''As someone who collects and wears vintage clothing, there is a beauty in honoring the past wearer and giving clothing another go 'round.''

''I'm glad you did this and it worked out well for everyone,'' wrote another one.

Someone thought it was interesting that all of them shared the same size, to which the widower replied: ''I guess I have a type.

''Seriously a lot of the items chosen were wraps and ponchos.''

The love of his live had a very expensive taste Credit: Getty

