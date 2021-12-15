ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board to hold special meeting Thursday for reapportionment vote

henrico.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, in the Government Center Board Room, 4301 E. Parham Road, to vote on a reapportionment plan for the county’s magisterial districts. The...

henrico.us

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webex
county10.com

FCSD #2 Dubois School Board to meet Thursday

(Dubois, WY) – The Fremont County School District (FCSD #2) will convene for a regular meeting on Thursday, December 16th, 6:00 PM, in the Administration Board Room at 700A North 1st Street. The meeting is open to public. Agenda items include work session and training opportunity discussions, as well...
DUBOIS, WY
kniakrls.com

Pella School Board to Hold Final Meeting of 2021

The Pella School Board will meet for the final time in the calendar year Monday. A pair of agenda items include setting a public hearing in January to consider plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated cost for high school facility upgrades and approving a contract with DCI Group for construction management of the proposed early childhood learning center and Jefferson Intermediate School expansion.
PELLA, IA
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Township to hold Special Board of Directors Meeting

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township will hold a Board of Directors Special Meeting on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The Board of Directors Special Meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Residents are always encouraged to...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
The Dominion Post

Preston Commission holds special redistricting meeting

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Commission will have the opportunity to vote on two proposed magisterial districts at its next meeting. County Clerk Linda Huggins will present the second. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County BOE holding special meeting Tuesday

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to conduct two personnel suspension and termination hearings. Personnel hearings are closed to the public, though any final vote will be taken in open session. Full agendas can be found at woodcountyschoolswv.com.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
freedom929.com

RICHLAND COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD / SPECIAL MEETING LAST NIGHT

(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education met in special session for only 16 minutes last night in Olney. After discussion in executive session, the Board appointed Scott Snyder to fill the vacant Board member position and he will officially be seated on the Board at the next regular monthly meeting to be held in December. In other personnel matters last night, the Board approved resignations from RCES Paraprofessional Brooke Armstrong and from RCHS Custodians Jesse Thornton and Nathan Harper. The Board also agreed to hire Roger Phillips as RCHS Custodian effective today, this December 9th. The Richland County School Board’s next regular monthly meeting will be Thursday, December 16th, 2021.
OLNEY, IL
KMZU

Carroll County Ambulance District Board to meet publicly Thursday

CARROLLTON – The Carroll County Ambulance District Board of Directors will have a public meeting on Thursday. On the agenda is an update on the building remodel. Treasurer Stacia Cowherd will give a report before the board pays its bills. New business includes a budget presentation for 2022, EMS 1 Academy and a PTO policy change.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KBTX.com

Brazos County leaders hold special workshop to discuss voting precincts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners held a special workshop session Tuesday to discuss redistricting and to get a glance at the proposed precinct lines and maps. Currently, there are 98 voting precincts in Brazos County. That number did not change this redistricting session. However, some precincts were consolidated or split due to population demands.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Lima News

Preservation board schedules Thursday meeting

LIMA — The City of Lima Historic Preservation Board is scheduled to meet at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in the council conference room at 50 Town Square. The meeting’s purpose is certified local government training by the State Historic Preservation Office.
LIMA, OH
madison

Dane County Board members to hold public meeting on mask mandate

Two conservative-leaning members of the Dane County Board plan to hold an in-person town hall next week on the county’s ongoing COVID-19 mask mandate. Sups. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, and Tim Rockwell, 19th District, announced late Monday night their plan to host the public meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 in the town of Berry Town Hall at 9046 Highway 19 in Mazomanie. The goal is for residents to voice concerns about the mask mandate.
DANE COUNTY, WI
kinggeorgecountyva.gov

Board of Supervisors- SPECIAL MEETING

The King George County Board of Supervisors will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 6:00 pm to discuss the Public Radio System Capital Project for the Sheriff’s Office. The meeting will be held in the Revercomb Board Room, 10459 Courthouse Drive, King George, VA 22485.
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
chathamjournal.com

Chatham County Board of Commissioners to hold special meeting December 8

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Board of Commissioners (BOC) will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Chatham County Historic Courthouse, 9 Hillsboro Street, Second Floor Courtroom, Pittsboro. Face coverings are required for all individuals while inside the building. The purpose...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

