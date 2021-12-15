Board to hold special meeting Thursday for reapportionment vote

(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education met in special session for only 16 minutes last night in Olney. After discussion in executive session, the Board appointed Scott Snyder to fill the vacant Board member position and he will officially be seated on the Board at the next regular monthly meeting to be held in December. In other personnel matters last night, the Board approved resignations from RCES Paraprofessional Brooke Armstrong and from RCHS Custodians Jesse Thornton and Nathan Harper. The Board also agreed to hire Roger Phillips as RCHS Custodian effective today, this December 9th. The Richland County School Board’s next regular monthly meeting will be Thursday, December 16th, 2021.

OLNEY, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO