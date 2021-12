PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police detectives have released new images of the attempted kidnapping suspect who is believed to be involved in three cases. The images were taken from a surveillance system in the Pearl District on December 13, the day before the kidnapping attempt involving a father and son on a walk near Fields Park. The other two cases involved a mother walking with her baby in a stroller in the Pearl District and a mother walking with her two children in SE Portland on Wednesday evening.

