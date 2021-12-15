ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron spreads super fast and cases double every two days, WHO doctor says

By Kate Gill
The Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organisation's Dr David Nabarro says it is "essential" people minimise their social contact and only do what is "vital"...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 35

Moor
2d ago

If you still need a booster after being fully 💉 and you still need to be tested after being fully 💉 and you still need to wear a mask after being fully 💉 and you can still transmit the Rona after being fully 💉 and you can still be hospitalized after being fully 💉...It’s probably time to admit that you’ve been fully conned🏌🏿#justsayin #hocuspocus ✨🎩

Reply(3)
19
whome?
2d ago

😆 😆 😆 Got to give them credit......still trying to beat a dead horse! Now we have a seasonal flu that has somehow morphed into deadly covid. Give it up guys!

Reply
10
your mom
2d ago

Almost like it’s that time of year when the entire country gets sick. It’s called a cold, move on.

Reply
10
