Michelle Obama appears in 'black-ish' season eight premiere; Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris reunite in 'Swan Song'; and more

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack-ish's eighth and final season begins January 4, and for the season premiere, the Johnsons will be joined by a very special guest, Michelle Obama. Rainbow, portrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Andre, played by Anthony Anderson, attend a fundraiser, and the featured speaker at the event is Mrs. Obama. They...

ABC News

1st look at Michelle Obama guest starring on 'Black-ish'

"Black-ish" is welcoming a very special guest for its season 8 premiere: Michelle Obama. The former first lady will be playing herself in the episode, which airs Jan. 4. According to the synopsis, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) forces Dre (Anthony Anderson) to attend a fundraiser for When We All Vote so they can "make some new couple friends" and "do their part in increasing participation in each and every election." Obama is the special guest at the event and she accepts an invitation for dinner at their home. Cue the usual Johnson family hijinks.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Swan Song’s Mahershala Ali On “Needing Different Things” For His Dual Roles In Sci-Fi Drama – Contenders New York

“It started with Ben, with the script being so well written, the characters having the same essence but needing different things,” said Swan Song star and producer Mahershala Ali said of playing two roles in the Apple Original Film. “It was always clear to me whose shoes I was in,” he added about the characters of Cameron and Jack. “I had to know what I wanted to do and do those things.” Joined by Swan Song director and writer Benjamin Cleary, Ali was speaking Saturday at Deadline’s Contenders New York showcase. The Contenders Film: New York — Deadline’s Complete Coverage Having debuted last month...
MOVIES
Boston Herald

‘Swan Song’ role gives Mahershala Ali a chance to soar as actor

With two Academy Awards and an impressive track record, Mahershala Ali is in the enviable position of being able to be very selective. “Swan Song,” a sci-fi fable written and directed by Ireland’s Benjamin Cleary and co-starring Naomie Harris and Glenn Close, has Cameron Turner (Ali) diagnosed as terminally ill but offered the chance to live on as a clone.
MUSIC
Naomie Harris
Michelle Obama
Tracee Ellis Ross
Lyrica Anderson
K. Michelle
Gangsta Boo
Anthony Anderson
Mahershala Ali
Detroit News

'Swan Song' review: Mahershala Ali leads solemn cloning drama

Cameron Turner is sick and he's not going to make it. He decides to undergo an experimental procedure to ensure the future of his family: He'll clone himself, and quietly insert his replica into his life to carry on as if nothing has happened. What his family doesn't know won't hurt them.
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

Futuristic drama ‘Swan Song’ showcases Mahershala Ali — twice (review)

Mahershala Ali is a really good actor. That’s hardly news — he has won two Oscars — but his work in the new sci-fi-tinged drama “Swan Song” drives that point home. Among his many remarkable qualities as a performer is his ability to be completely present in scenes. That sounds simple, but you can feel it when an actor really is there, and it certainly isn’t all the time. With Ali, the most basic things, such as seeing what may be his new — and final — living quarters for the first time, feel fully experienced and informed by the roiling emotions, the conflicting thoughts behind his character’s eyes. And it’s all subtly done, without reaching or pushing. He delivers a grounded performance with so many emotional colors of mourning, resistance and longing — and he does it twice in one movie.
MOVIES
Inverse

Swan Song is worth watching just for Mahershala Ali

Swan Song begins, like so many of cinema’s great love stories, on a train. Two strangers, Cameron (Mahershala Ali) and Poppy (Naomie Harris), find themselves sitting across from each other, and quickly engage in a delightfully flirtatious, if silent, exchange. It’s later revealed that the whole interaction stems from a complete misunderstanding, but the pleasure that radiates from Ali and Harris’ smiling faces lingers long after the sequence comes to an end.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Mahershala Ali Is Remarkable As a Man and His Clone in ‘Swan Song’ on Apple TV+

Written and directed by Benjamin Cleary, Swan Song takes place in the not-too-distant future, when smartphones have been replaced by computerized contact lenses, and cloning technology is all but flawless. Ali stars as Cameron Turner, a devoted husband and father who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. Rather than spend his final days holding his family close, Cameron considers an agonizing option: replace himself with a healthy, indistinguishable clone. His family will never know, and will never experience the grief of losing him. But the real Cameron will die alone.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Mahershala Ali on ‘Swan Song,’ the Film's Thought-Provoking Questions, and 'Blade'

With writer-director Benjamin Cleary’s Swan Song now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with Mahershala Ali about making the thought-provoking original drama with a sci-fi twist. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is set in a near future where a doctor (Glenn Close) has recently invented technology that allows someone dying (Ali) to transfer all their memories to a new cloned body without any medical issues. While their original body and consciousness will die, the new version will live on. But the price to do this is the person can never tell their friends and family about what they did. The film explores what Ali’s character, Cameron, is willing to do to shield his family from grief and how far we will go to make a happier life for the people we love. Swan Song also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach and is produced by Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin of Anonymous Content, and Jonathan King of Concordia Studio. It also marks the debut of Ali as producer.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Starring in Swan Song Taught Naomie Harris to Find Strength in Vulnerability

The English actress Naomie Harris describes the experience of filming the new Apple TV+ film Swan Song, a sci-fi drama in which she stars alongside Mahershala Ali, as “beautiful, if not the most magical environment that I’ve ever made of filming.” Doing interviews with actors during an upcoming film’s press junket, you tend to hear a lot of this type of praise, but never on this level—and with the amount of sincerity—that Harris delivered when I spoke to her over Zoom on a recent afternoon.
MOVIES
