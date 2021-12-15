ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs and Chargers square off in AFC West battle

By PITTSBURGH'S FOX 53
wpgh53.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — The Chargers host the Chiefs Thursday at 8 p.m. on Pittsburgh's FOX...

wpgh53.com

The Spun

Chiefs Player Has Blunt Message For Chargers After Overtime Win

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens didn’t mind the Chargers not kicking field goals for Thursday night’s contest. Hitchens spoke after the Chiefs overtime win and touched on how you have to make a team like that pay for not converting fourth downs. “They don’t want to kick field goals...
NFL
fourstateshomepage.com

Here’s what a win over the Chargers would do for the Chiefs in AFC standings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) are currently the top team in the AFC West and the no. 3 seed in the AFC. As they begin the final four-game stretch of the 2021 regular season, only the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans (both 9-4), sit above the Chiefs in AFC standings. Any win or loss by these three teams can fluctuate them between no. 1 and no. 3.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Chiefs Reaction: Walk Off Winner Nearly Seels AFC West

Thursday night presented a different mindset for the Kansas City Chiefs. When taking on the Las Vegas Raiders the week before, the goal was to complete the sweep. Now, it was time to avoid the possible series sweep of the Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City used a strong start and an even better finish, despite a messy middle of the game, to overcome the Bolts in overtime 34-28.
NFL
Porterville Recorder

Chiefs seize control of AFC West, begin chase for No. 1 seed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The about-face of the Kansas City Chiefs from their 3-4 start to their seven-game winning streak can be traced to the abrupt turnaround of their defense, and that in turn can be traced to the arrival of defensive end Melvin Ingram. Turns out he's...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fourstateshomepage.com

Chiefs hang tough in OT to beat Chargers on the road, now #1 seed in AFC

INGLEWOOD, Ca. — Despite not having key defensive players Chris Jones, Willie Gay and L’Jarius Sneed and giving up 4280 yards, the Kansas City Chiefs defense was still the backbone of the team as they beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. A pair of fourth-down stops...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Everyone is Right About Kirk Cousins

How good of an NFL quarterback is Kirk Cousins? That’s the $45 million dollar question Minnesota Vikings’ ownership must answer sometime this offseason. But fans, especially those with internet access, have no offseason. And heading into this weekend, following Kirk’s poor performance vs the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, fans and media are entrenched in discussions about what’s next for Cousins and the Vikings.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Johnson drops truth bomb on what Cowboys need to win Super Bowl with Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly enter every NFL season with Super Bowl title hopes. It comes with the territory of a franchise that dominated the NFL in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls and giving the fans a taste of ultimate glory. Cowboys fans still seek that title-winning euphoria to this day and have a great team this season, currently led by quarterback Dak Prescott. Well, former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two titles with the franchise in the ’90s, dropped a truth bomb on what the team needs to get to the promised land with Prescott under center during an appearance on Fox Sports The ‘Herd with Colin Cowherd.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI

