Chiefs and Chargers square off in AFC West battle

With 10 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's 34-28 win over the Chargers on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes wasn't too thrilled with himself. The quarterback had just thrown an interception that set the Chargers up with an easy touchdown to give Los Angeles a 21-13 lead.
Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens didn’t mind the Chargers not kicking field goals for Thursday night’s contest. Hitchens spoke after the Chiefs overtime win and touched on how you have to make a team like that pay for not converting fourth downs. “They don’t want to kick field goals...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) are currently the top team in the AFC West and the no. 3 seed in the AFC. As they begin the final four-game stretch of the 2021 regular season, only the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans (both 9-4), sit above the Chiefs in AFC standings. Any win or loss by these three teams can fluctuate them between no. 1 and no. 3.
Thursday night presented a different mindset for the Kansas City Chiefs. When taking on the Las Vegas Raiders the week before, the goal was to complete the sweep. Now, it was time to avoid the possible series sweep of the Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City used a strong start and an even better finish, despite a messy middle of the game, to overcome the Bolts in overtime 34-28.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The about-face of the Kansas City Chiefs from their 3-4 start to their seven-game winning streak can be traced to the abrupt turnaround of their defense, and that in turn can be traced to the arrival of defensive end Melvin Ingram. Turns out he's...
INGLEWOOD, Ca. — Despite not having key defensive players Chris Jones, Willie Gay and L’Jarius Sneed and giving up 4280 yards, the Kansas City Chiefs defense was still the backbone of the team as they beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. A pair of fourth-down stops...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
How good of an NFL quarterback is Kirk Cousins? That’s the $45 million dollar question Minnesota Vikings’ ownership must answer sometime this offseason. But fans, especially those with internet access, have no offseason. And heading into this weekend, following Kirk’s poor performance vs the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football, fans and media are entrenched in discussions about what’s next for Cousins and the Vikings.
The Dallas Cowboys seemingly enter every NFL season with Super Bowl title hopes. It comes with the territory of a franchise that dominated the NFL in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls and giving the fans a taste of ultimate glory. Cowboys fans still seek that title-winning euphoria to this day and have a great team this season, currently led by quarterback Dak Prescott. Well, former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two titles with the franchise in the ’90s, dropped a truth bomb on what the team needs to get to the promised land with Prescott under center during an appearance on Fox Sports The ‘Herd with Colin Cowherd.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has gotten fined after he was in a scrum defending his quarterback. Dak Prescott was hit as he was going out of bounds off a scramble and both Elliott and tackle La’el Collins didn’t like it. Both players were hit with $10,300 fines.
The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger failed to throw for a touchdown in Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans, but he did rush for one–marking his first rushing TD in three years. Of course, Big Ben was quite delighted with his accomplishment, and that was quite clear...
The Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers are set to play in Week 15. Quarterbacks Cam Newton and Josh Allen will take each other on as the quarterbacks of their respective teams. The Bills’ up-and-coming star has been compared to the Panthers’ established star in the past. Newton dropped a truth bomb on the comparisons to Allen.
The Indianapolis Colts faced the New England Patriots on Saturday night without their starting center Ryan Kelly. Kelly was not with the Colts for practice on Thursday. He was downgraded to out for Saturday’s game due to personal reasons. The Locked On Colts podcast stated that Kelly was not...
Comments / 0