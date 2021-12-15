ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesus

Projectile day

By Jessica Neri
minicassia.com
 2 days ago

Over the many years we have been running newspapers, often halfway across the country from our families, we have always been aware of but not always able to attend our family Christmas parties. Some years we would get a phone call from the party, usually from my mother-in-law, to...

www.minicassia.com

Comments / 0

Related
lincolntimesnews.com

A day of hope

LINCOLNTON - An army of volunteers gathered at Hesed House of Hope on Saturday for the Days of Hope Rally. This was a time that those who are less fortunate – be they homeless, hungry, or just down and out, were able to get some assistance. Nov. 13-21 is national Hunger & Homeless Awareness Week, an annual program where people come together across the country to bring awareness to the problems of hunger and homelessness.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

A giving-back heart

WAGRAM — Timothy Harrell is a giver. It’s in the 21-year-old’s DNA, if you know his family. He watched his great-grandmother feed anyone who was hungry, his grandmother is a giver and his church is giving as well. So for the past two years, Harrell has been...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
theijnews.com

ELKS SHOP WITH KIDS

The Potosi Elks Lodge #2218 had lots of help to take the youngsters shopping this past week for the Annual Christmas Charity Program. Over 500 kids have gotten coats, clothes and shoes for Christmas this year. The youngsters were from all the schools in the County. Elks and volunteers spent their time with a lot of excited kids.
POTOSI, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Projectile#Newspapers
TODAY.com

To the Santa who made fun of my daughter's flapping hands

To the Santa who made fun of my daughter’s flapping,. My kids have waited all year to sit on your coveted lap. Excitement was bursting through their bodies. Which is why when my daughter took a seat beside you, her hands began to flap and flutter with joy. This...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
rdrnews.com

Free Christmas Bazaar

The last couple of years have been especially hard for artists and crafters due to the pandemic. This year, only a few events have returned to Southeast New Mexico. These events, however, have been on a much smaller scale. Carla Overmier has been attending local and regional shows and events...
ROSWELL, NM
Coeur d'Alene Press

Call for toys

With just around a week left to gather gifts so they can end up under the tree on Christmas, more donations are needed for the children of Kootenai County. Dennis Dodd, coordinator of the local Toys for Tots drive, said they’re at about 50% of their toy inventory compared to last year.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
BBC

We are scared to leave our homes, teens confess

"I've seen a lot of young teenagers terrorising old people," 16-year-old researcher CJ, from Bristol, said. She is one of the young people who has either witnessed, been a victim of, or carried out violence, who has been recruited to speak to her peers. It is an attempt to find...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Morning Journal

Gingerbread Day

After a year’s absence due to COVID, the all-free Gingerbread Day attracted over 800 children throughout Saturday to the Salem High School cafeteria. The event was supported by donations and staffed by volunteers. Children designed their ready-made gingerbread houses with different candies and icing. They were able to take the houses home. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand. Children were able to write letters to Santa for placement in a special mailbox, get Christmas-themed tattoos, and receive stocking caps, scarves and two books each. The got goodie bags when departing. Pictured, siblings Molly Lauber, 3, and Mason, 5, shared family time. Photo gallery at morningjournalnews.com. Morning Journal/JD Creer.
SALEM, OH
panolian.com

Radio Days

My neighbors a few doors down started decorating their yard for Christmas a couple of decades ago. At first it just started with a small display in front of the house. Over the years they added new pieces, several new characters, scenes, settings, and festive holiday elements. This isn’t some cheap Clark Griswold-type Christmas yard display.
LIFESTYLE
towntalkradio.com

Goodfellows needs you!!

It is that giving time of year and the local Goodfellows organization is asking you to open your wallets and purses and give to those kiddos in need right here in Terry County. Any gift of a NEW toy or game or anything you think kids would enjoy can be...
TERRY COUNTY, TX
AOL Corp

7-year-old boy living in shelter writes heartbreaking letter to Santa

When 7-year-old Blake penned an annual letter to Santa this week, he likely did not expect his words to be read by thousands of people across the country. But his mom noticed the letter in his backpack, and it struck such a nerve that the domestic violence shelter they are staying at posted it on their Facebook page.
KIDS
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Off the Shelves

The following items are available at the Hancock County Public Library, 900 W. McKenzie Road. For more information on the library’s collection or to reserve a title, visit hcplibrary.org. Fiction: “The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans. “The Christmas Promise”. On the night of her high school...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Perfect day

Luke Nelson submitted this photo and note: “Taking a break from a perfect day of flying.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our...
PHOTOGRAPHY
nationalgeographic.com

Photo of the Day

Mount Athos, in northeastern Greece, is home to some 2,000 monks in the Eastern Orthodox Church. At the Monastery of Vatopedi, Father Chrisostomos reflects in the cell of St. Nicholas the Fisherman—the inspiration for the figure of Santa Claus.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy