Projectile day

After a year’s absence due to COVID, the all-free Gingerbread Day attracted over 800 children throughout Saturday to the Salem High School cafeteria. The event was supported by donations and staffed by volunteers. Children designed their ready-made gingerbread houses with different candies and icing. They were able to take the houses home. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand. Children were able to write letters to Santa for placement in a special mailbox, get Christmas-themed tattoos, and receive stocking caps, scarves and two books each. The got goodie bags when departing. Pictured, siblings Molly Lauber, 3, and Mason, 5, shared family time. Photo gallery at morningjournalnews.com. Morning Journal/JD Creer.

SALEM, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO