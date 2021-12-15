Scott hits 1,000 point mark at Manchester

In the third quarter of Saturday’s game with Western Latham, Manchester senior Isaiah Scott passed the coveted 1,000 point mark for his career. Isaiah, right, is show here with his father and Greyhounds head coach, Greg Scott, who is the school’s all-time leading scorer. (Photo provided)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was a tough weekend for the Manchester Greyhounds boys varsity squad as they suffered a pair of losses, one in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and one not. On Friday, the Greyhounds dropped a tough 62-56 conference game at Ripley, and the next evening fell in non-conference play to Western Latham, 55-33.

Even with two losses, the Hounds had one major highlight and that came in the third quarter of Saturday night’s home game. Manchester senior Isaiah Scott hit a pull-up jumper that allowed him to eclipse the 1,000 point mark for his career.

On Friday night in Ripley, the Hounds faced a Ripley team coming off a huge conference win over Eastern Brown plus one of the toughest venues for opponents in southern Ohio. The Jays had the hot hand early, using a 14-4 run, capped by a Braiden Bennington bucket at the buzzer, with a 19-10 advantage when the first quarter ended.

The Hounds bounced off the mat with a 10-3 run to being the second period, getting a three-pointer from Daulton McDonald, a cost-to-coast score from Ryland Wikoff, and a nice turnaround jumper from Brayden Young. That cut the Ripley lead to 22-20, but the Jays put together their own 7-0 spurt that ended with a Daniel Patrick trey and a bucket by Manchester’s Leland Horner sent the two teams to the halftime respite with the Jays up 31-25.

A Bennington three early in the third put Ripley up 11, a lead the home team maintained through the entire period. A three-ball by McDonald off an out-of-bounds play drew the Hounds within 44-36 and the quarter ended with the Jays still in front by nine at 46-37.

The Blue Jays stretched their advantage to 10 after their first two possessions of the fourth stanza, but the Greyhounds answered with a nice baseline drive and score by McDonald and a three-ball off the wing by Wikoff, forcing a Ripley timeout with the lead sliced to 49-44. Out of the timeout, the Jays got a bucket by Patrick but the Hounds again answered with a stick back by Young and a steal and score from Wikoff.

A layer old-fashioned three-point play by McDonald brought the Greyhound faithful to their feet as their boys pulled to within 53-51 with 3:43 to play, but a huge three-ball by Patrick with 1:20 to play gave the Jays a six-point lead and seemed to take the wind out of the Greyhound sails. Manchester got a putback basket from Isaiah Scott but a couple of late turnovers were coffin nails for the Hounds as they fell to the host Jays 62-56.

Daulton McDonald led the Hounds in scoring with a season-high 21 points, joined in double figured by Ryland Wikoff with 10, Isaiah Scott added 9 with Brayden Young scoring 8.

Ripley was paced by 21 points from Braiden Bennington with Daniel Patrick and Gabe Fyffe tallying 14 apiece.

With the loss to Western the following night, the Hounds dropped to 1-3 on the season with a conference home game with Lynchburg before making the trek to the “Hoosiers” Gym in Indiana on Saturday night to face county rival North Adams.

Manchester

10 15 12 19 —56

Ripley

19 12 15 16 —62

Manchester (56): McDonald 9 1-2 21, Wikoff 4 1-2 10, Young 4 0-0 8, White 0 1-2 1, Horner 2 0-0 4, Scott 4 1-4 9, Lucas 1 1-2 3, Team 24 5-12 56.

Ripley (62): Fyffe 5 4-7 14, Patrick 6 0-0 14, Bennington 7 5-9 21, Shields 2 2-4 6, Cooper 2 3-8 7, Team 22 14-21 62.

Three-Point Goals:

Manchester (3)- McDonald 2, Wikoff 1

Ripley (4)- Patrick 2, Bennington 2