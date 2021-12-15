ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

IAEA Director General to Hold Press Conference, 17 December 2021

International Atomic Energy Agency
 4 days ago

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will hold a press conference at 12:00 CET on Friday, 17 December, in the Press Room of the M-building at the Vienna International Centre (VIC). Director General Grossi will brief journalists about developments related to the IAEA’s monitoring and verification work in the...

www.iaea.org

International Atomic Energy Agency

The Role of Safety and Security in Transport of Radioactive Material Discussed at Vienna Conference

Safety and security during the transport of nuclear and radioactive materials represent two sides of the same coin: To prevent harming the environment and the public, they should be addressed in tandem. This is the focus of this week’s International Conference on the Safe and Secure Transport of Radioactive Materials, starting today.
INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA and Iran Reach Agreement on Replacing Surveillance Cameras at Karaj Facility

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will soon install new surveillance cameras at Iran’s Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop under an agreement reached today by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami. The cameras, to be installed in coming...
MANUFACTURING
Fox News

Speaker Pelosi holds weekly press conference

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA Chief in the UAE: Nuclear Energy Key to Country’s Climate Action

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a global pioneer in innovation and a regional leader in using nuclear energy to meet its sustainable energy and climate action ambitions, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said this week during his trip to the Gulf state. Travelling to the two emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Mr Grossi met with senior government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and visited the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

China calls for reckoning over US atrocity in Afghanistan

The US drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Kabul, including seven children, is an atrocity, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said, calling for the international community to hold the United States accountable for war crimes. "While the US talked about 'democracy' and 'human rights' at the 'Summit for Democracy',...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Middle East
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

A pair of nuclear-capable Russian long-range bombers patrolled the skies over Belarus on a mission Saturday intended to underline close defense ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West.The Russian Defense Ministry said two Tu-22M3 flew a four-hour mission to practice “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defense.” The bombers were escorted by Belarus' Su-30 fighter jets, which Russia has supplied to its ally.Saturday’s Russian bomber patrol marked a third such mission since last month.The patrol flight comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised fears of an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Russia urges West to release Afghan funds to stem migrants

The Kremlin has urged Western leaders to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets to fund humanitarian relief and avert an exodus of migrants to Europe fuelled by the Taliban's takeover. Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan, said that Russia had warned the West its hold on assets and transfers could see thousands of Afghan families "run to Europe this winter".
WORLD
gizadeathstar.com

IRAN-TALIBAN CLASHES: THE REAL REASON FOR THE USA’S AFGHANISTAN ...

Eighty years ago today naval and air forces of Imperial Japan struck America's Pacific Fleet and sank several battleships, but in a weird "coincidence" that has been pondered ever since, none of the USA's fleet aircraft carriers were in port during the attack, and survived to go on and sink many of Japan's fleet carriers - some of them having been involved in the Pearl Harbor attack - six months later at the Battle of Midway, effectively breaking the Imperial Japanese Navy's offensive power. That odd coincidence has led many ever since to conclude that the American carriers' absence from Pearl Harbor was not an accident, and that President Franklin Roosevelt, or at least some of his closest advisors, knew of the attack ahead of time and contrived to allow the attack to happen, keeping the precious carriers out of port that day.
MILITARY
AFP

Taliban appeal again for UN seat after Afghan ambassador quits

The Taliban made a fresh appeal on Friday for Afghanistan's seat at the United Nations after the ambassador of the former US-backed government left his post. The UN seat, and some other embassies abroad, are at the centre of a tug-of-war between exiled diplomats of the old government and Afghanistan's new Islamist rulers.
WORLD
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA’s Grossi in Egypt Discusses COP27, Climate Change and Cancer Care

Egypt can count on IAEA support in its fight against cancer as well as in galvanising international commitments to a low-carbon future when it hosts the United Nations climate conference next year, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in Cairo today. In his meeting with President Abdel Fattah Saeed...
WORLD
The Independent

Frost resigns immediately citing concerns over Government’s ‘direction of travel’

Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned “with immediate effect” as he told Boris Johnson that building a new relationship with the EU would be a “long-term task”.Lord Frost, who has led negotiations with the EU, is reported to have handed in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson last week with an agreement to leave in January.But in a letter to the PM released on Saturday evening, he said that he was “disappointed that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect”.Lord Frost...
TRAVEL
International Atomic Energy Agency

Safe and Secure Transport of Radioactive Material: New IAEA Publication Issued

Labelling packages, vehicles and freight containers with the black-and-yellow trefoil radiation symbol during transport of nuclear and radioactive materials is a safety requirement to inform about the nature and the material transported. However, at the same time, this label reveals the contents of the shipment to those intending to do harm.
INDUSTRY
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA, India’s St. John’s Research Institute to Enhance Collaboration on Nutrition

The IAEA and India’s St. John’s Research Institute (SJRI) have agreed to increase cooperation to better understand the underlying factors of complex nutritional problems. The synergies of the IAEA and SJRI will allow tackling challenges countries face in nutrition. Redesignated as an IAEA Collaborating Centre until 2025, the...
INDIA
International Atomic Energy Agency

Managing the Decommissioning and Remediation of Damaged Nuclear Facilities

As part of the Action Plan on Nuclear Safety, the IAEA led the International Project on Managing the Decommissioning and Remediation of Damaged Nuclear Facilities (DAROD Project). The DAROD Project focuses on providing practical guidance for the decommissioning and remediation of accident damaged nuclear facilities based on case studies of actual damaged facilities and lessons learned. This publication summarizes the outcomes of the DAROD Project. It is intended for regulatory bodies, operating organizations, technical support organizations and governmental officials who are involved in the decommissioning and remediation of nuclear facilities damaged after an accident or owing to a legacy deterioration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

