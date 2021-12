Do you prefer to be greeted with a hug or a handshake? If you fall into the latter category, you might want to understand the health benefits of hugging. That giant purple dinosaur, it turns out, was onto something when he determined that hugs should be the default welcome. We all know how comforting hugs can be at difficult times, so why not make them a regular part of your day? We’ve listed a few reasons why you should do so.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO