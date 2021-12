Jurassic World: Dominion has released a first official look at the upcoming film – and it is quite an image, indeed! The official first photo from Jurassic World 3 shows series star Bryce Dallas Howard in a perilous moment with a deadly dino, forcing her character, Claire Dearing, to go full Navy SEAL and submerge herself in a pond. From the look of the feet and claws of the dinosaur stalking Claire, it seems like the former park operations manager could be in for a reunion with her old nightmare nemesis, the Indominus Rex. How that could happen is anyone's guess, as the beast was thought destroyed forever...

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO