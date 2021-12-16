ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikel Arteta salutes attitude of Arsenal players after victory over West Ham

By Andy Sims
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sh3E_0dNy7bLo00

Mikel Arteta saluted the “attitude and commitment” of his Arsenal players after they beat West Ham 2-0 to climb into the top four.

The Gunners won comfortably without striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has been dropped and stripped of the captaincy following a breach of discipline.

Instead it was youngsters Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe who grabbed their chance with second-half goals.

It is quite a turnaround for Gunners boss Arteta, who were rock bottom of the Premier League after three matches of the season, without a point or a goal to their name.

Arteta said: “I’m really happy with the performance, the attitude, the commitment and the quality we showed in the game, and the chemistry with the supporters.

“To win at home is very important, against a really good side who are difficult to dominate.

“The players play for the club and with the pride and the energy we expect from them. From the beginning you could see how focused they were.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuvdk_0dNy7bLo00

Arteta said there is “no news” on when Aubameyang may return to the squad, but on this evidence they are fine without him.

In his absence Alexandre Lacazette wore the captain’s armband, and Arteta added: “He’s taken it with pride and commitment and I’m really happy with how he played.

“You see how he acts with the younger players, he’s not a selfish player.”

The only blot on Lacazette’s copybook was a missed penalty after Vladimir Coufal had brought him down in the area.

Coufal was sent off for a second yellow card but former Gunners keeper Lukasz Fabianski saved the spot-kick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzPW5_0dNy7bLo00

Weary-looking West Ham have won just one of their last six matches as their Champions League charge has slowed down to a crawl.

Boss David Moyes said: “I didn’t think an awful lot of our performance. I thought Arsenal played well.

“We weren’t quite able to deal with it but we showed resilience to stick in the game. A couple of poor bits of play led to the goals. We gave the ball away for the second goal when we were a bit in the ascendency, even with 10 men.

“For the red card, he does get the ball first, but I thought he should have got more of the ball. But his timing means he catches the top of the ball and follows through.

“That’s the reason the referee needed to make a decision. We gave him the opportunity to choose one. But I thought we tried to have a go after that.”

Related
Tribal Football

Arteta warns Arsenal about 'big game' against West Ham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted Wednesday's clash with West Ham United is a "big game". The Gunners are just two points off David Moyes' side, who are currently fourth on the Premier League table. "For me they are one of the best teams in the league," Arteta said before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Arsenal respond to Arteta's Aubameyang demotion, galvanising Gunners to win over West Ham

LONDON -- The pre-match message was for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but we know now he wasn't the only one listening. Mikel Arteta's decision to strip Aubameyang of the captaincy dominated the build-up to Arsenal's game against West Ham United on Wednesday and could have had divisive effect given the striker's popularity within the squad. Yet it had the opposite impact, galvanising this young group to produce one of their most complete performances of the season to earn a 2-0 win, climb into the top four and offer an exciting glimpse of what life without Aubameyang could resemble.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
Person
David Moyes
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker is not available to face Leeds, Mikel Arteta confirms

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not yet ready to bring back former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the team.Aubameyang has been stripped of the armband and left out of the last two Premier League games, the club having taken stern disciplinary action after the Gabon forward reportedly returned late from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.Alexandre Lacazette captained the side as the Gunners beat West Ham on Wednesday night to move back up into the top four.Arteta confirmed Aubameyang would also not be considered for Saturday’s trip to Leeds as speculation continues over whether the 32-year-old has played his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#The Premier League
French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
