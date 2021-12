Tactical FPS Ready or Not Will Enter Early Access By The End of 2021. The FPS genre is expansive. Some titles are more realistic, while others like Call of Duty just offer fun in the madness. Shooters like Escape from Tarkov and Rainbow Six Siege require players to slow down and play a bit less aggressive. Today, the team behind Ready or Not, a tactical FPS, announced that the game will be entering its early access phase on Steam before the end of 2021. Interested players can pre-order Ready or Not here. The Standard Edition costs $39.99USD while the Supporter Edition costs $119.99USD. The Supporter Edition includes beta and alpha access. It also includes free first expansion, listing in game credits and a digital copy of the game’s soundtrack.

