An investigative video by People Make Games has uncovered the dark side of collectable trading in Roblox. Roblox is a platform where users can create and share content. Often this content is sold for an in-game currency that can later be transferred to real-world money. The platform also contains an item store where players, mainly children, can buy and sell items that are only available for a limited time. Some users try to make as much money as possible by taking their trading to black market sites. People Make Games’ video looks into this almost lawless side of Roblox, which is mostly ignored by Roblox Corporation as it doesn’t happen on their platform.

