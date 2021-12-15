ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bond yields rise as Fed says it will double pace of tapering

By Matt Carter
Inman.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve will double the pace of its tapering of support for mortgage markets, as falling unemployment and worries about inflation outweigh uncertainty around the potential health and economic impacts of the Omicron variant. Under a schedule announced in November, the Fed had planned to trim the $120...

www.inman.com

Nevada Current

Why spending $2 trillion over ten years won’t make inflation worse

Policy, politics and progressive commentary One of the main concerns raised by critics of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it will drive up inflation, which is already running at the fastest pace in four decades. The Senate is currently considering a roughly US$2 trillion bill passed by the House that would spend money on health care, […] The post Why spending $2 trillion over ten years won’t make inflation worse appeared first on Nevada Current.
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
investorsobserver.com

Stocks Mixed Friday, Fall this Week as Fed Increases Pace of Asset Tapering

Stocks were mixed Friday and lower on the week as investors digested a newly hawkish Federal Reserve and an increase in Covid cases due to omicron. Rivian (RIVN) disappointed investors in the electric vehicle maker’s first-ever earnings report. In the report, Rivian cut its production estimates, saying it would be a few hundred deliveries short of its 1,200 vehicle delivery target. Rivian attributed the shortfall to supply chain issues and challenges with ramping up EV battery production.
Washington Post

Coming Fed rate hikes mean one thing: Pay off that credit card debt. Now.

The Federal Reserve just gave consumers with revolving credit card balances their top New Year’s resolution: Dump that debt ASAP. To beat back inflation, the Fed is signaling that, starting next year, it expects to hike its benchmark rate, which has hovered near zero percent. Any upward rate moves by the Fed can increase the costs for certain borrowers.
Reuters

U.S. watchdogs send all-caps text to Wall Street

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. watchdogs are having a priority chat with Wall Street. JPMorgan (JPM.N) is paying $200 million to settle charges its brokerage arm failed to maintain records of private messages sent by employees via text, WhatsApp and such. The unusually large penalty should spur financial firms to increase monitoring of personal communications, which have become harder to track with many employees working remotely.
