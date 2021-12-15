ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redfin is right: Why crime data doesn’t equate to ‘safety’

By Jay Thompson
Inman.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedfin proclaiming that no real estate site should show neighborhood crime data is a pretty bold call to action. Here’s why I agree with it — and why you should strongly consider not displaying those statistics on your websites. Jay Thompson is a former brokerage owner who...

